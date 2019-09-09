The Green Connection Pod

The Green Lab, Tūranga, and All Right? invite you to come nourish your connections or enjoy contemplation completely surrounded by plants kanohi ki te kanohi, face to face. Bring a friend or share the space with someone new - try a conversation prompt to help you get started.

The Green Connection Pod is on He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor, Tūranga.

The Green Connection Pod was designed and produced by The Green Lab. A scale model was prototyped at Tūranga in the Taupuni Waihanga Production Studio. All Right? have designed
conversation prompts and are supporting programming around Mental Health Awareness Week, 23 - 29 September, 2019. If you or someone you know is struggling, there is free help available. Free call or text 1737 any time, 24 hours a day.

Photos of the Green Connection Pod.

