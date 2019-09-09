The Green Lab, Tūranga, and All Right? invite you to come nourish your connections or enjoy contemplation completely surrounded by plants kanohi ki te kanohi, face to face. Bring a friend or share the space with someone new - try a conversation prompt to help you get started.

The Green Connection Pod is on He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor, Tūranga.

The Green Connection Pod was designed and produced by The Green Lab. A scale model was prototyped at Tūranga in the Taupuni Waihanga Production Studio. All Right? have designed

conversation prompts and are supporting programming around Mental Health Awareness Week, 23 - 29 September, 2019. If you or someone you know is struggling, there is free help available. Free call or text 1737 any time, 24 hours a day.

