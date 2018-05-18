The Hanmer bath-house buildings for the hot pools at Hanmer Springs built in 1904: Picturing Canterbury

Although known to Māori, and later used by local European settlers, a bathing facility at the hot springs in Hanmer Springs was not constructed until 1883 by the Government Lands Department. Ever since, the bathing facilities have featured in tourist promotions and guidebooks for Canterbury.

The Hanmer Bath-house Buildings For The Hot Pools At Hanmer Springs Built In 1904

