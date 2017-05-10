The Islands by Christopher Blake – free online New Zealand music

Christopher Blake, creator of The Islands was born in Christchurch in 1949. He studied music and engineering at Canterbury University and has a post graduate degree in composition from the University of Southampton, England.

Blake has been general manager of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, manager of Concert FM and foundation chief executive of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. He has undertaken commissions for all the major music organisations in New Zealand and a wide variety of performers. His music is heard in concerts and broadcasts, and in recent performances in Mexico and the United States.

