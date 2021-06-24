The Quiet Girl – Big Library Read: 28 June to 12 July

Join other readers from around the world for the next Big Library Read. From Monday 28 June to Monday 12 July, readers can solve a compelling mystery in S.F. Kosa’s debut thriller, The Quiet Girl eBook available on OverDrive and Libby with no waitlists or holds. The reviews for this title call The Quiet Girl a twisty, plot-driven, suspenseful page turner.



Christchurch City Libraries readers can join by visiting OverDrive or downloading the Libby app, then discuss online.

The Quiet Girl begins with struggling entrepreneur Alex’s arrival in Provincetown to patch things up with his new wife, Mina. He finds an empty wine glass in the sink, her wedding ring on the desk, and a string of questions in her wake. The police believe that Mina, a successful romance author, simply left, their marriage crumbling before it truly began. But what Alex finds in their empty cottage points him toward a different reality: Mina has always carried a secret. And now she's disappeared. In his hunt for the truth, Alex comes across Layla, a young woman with information to share, who may hold the key to everything his wife has kept hidden. To find his missing wife, Alex must face what Layla has forgotten.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an eBook through public libraries. The Quiet Girl is the 25th selection of this program which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year. Readers can join an online discussion about the book at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/. This free program runs for two weeks and only requires a library card to get started.

The Quiet Girl was published by Sourcebooks. The title can be read via Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

To join the discussion, learn about past Big Library Read titles and download Libby, visit biglibraryread.com.

The Quiet Girl

