The stereo lounge upstairs at the Record Room: Picturing Canterbury

The stereo lounge, located upstairs at the Record Room. 13 November 1982.

The Record Room was a music store located at 608 Colombo Street. The stereo lounge allowed customers to sample records and to test stereo sets and speakers.

