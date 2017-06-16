Themis Files : Waking Gods by Sylvain Neuvel

Waking Gods is the much awaited sequel to Sleeping Giants, Sylvain Neuvel's first novel of the Themis Files series.

OMG. After reading The Massacre of Mankind, Stephen Baxter's sequel to H.G Wells' War of The Worlds, this is too good to be true!

Once again, London is visited by Aliens. A whacking great Robot, piloted by almost-human beings. Except for their legs. They bend backwards. And their DNA ... Is it here to attack or protect us? Or is it dissatisfied with the election? While the reader ponders this question, twelve more appear in the world's major cities.

In Sleeping Giants we are introduced to a giant female figure, scattered in parts all over the earth. A machine, full of deadly possibilites. Our intrepid hero Dr Rose Franklin's mission is to retrieve it - her - Themis; assemble her and learn how she works.

The Themis Files are written as a series of reports. Characters are interviewed, recorded or write in their personal logs, while the reader observes and absorbs the information, much as an invading intelligence might.

Sleeping Giants

Neuvel has created some great characters here. In the partnership of the pilots, Kara Resnik and Vincent Couture, he reverses the roles. Kara's character is a tough cookie, army-trained, who hits first, and wisecracks later. Vincent, scared of heights, self-doubting, is her voice of reason.

Rose Franklin is the scientist who first discovers Themis, falling into a hole and discovering a giant hand, glowing with an unearthly green light. Then there is Eugene, his unnamed Benefactor, and the consultant "Mr Burns". The leaders of this enterprise aren't quite what they seem.

Waking Gods

Waking Gods introduces a new character, Eva (named after another famous robot or two). But that's all I'm giving away.

Imaginative, unique and very human, this sequel was worth waiting for. I can see room for more. You'll laugh, cry and be on the edge of your seat waiting for the Robots to move...

More Robots

