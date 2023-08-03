Three top picks: WORD Christchurch Festival 2023

I love this time of year. We have managed to survive through most of winter, and with spring just around the corner it can only mean one thing. WORD Christchurch is almost upon us! Each year Christchurch’s literary festival seems to get bigger and better, with some of the most talented writers and artists from around New Zealand and abroad. With a truly impressive programme for the event this year, held 23rd – 27th August, we are spoilt for choice. It has been difficult to narrow down just a few events for this blog!

The one event I cannot miss is Meg Mason: Sorrow and Bliss. I utterly adored this book. Martha knows something is wrong with her but by the time she learns what it is, it is too late. Throughout the book I was left in awe of Mason’s ability to somehow balance humour and despair so well. I simply devoured it. Sorrow and Bliss was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2022, and while it was published in 2021 to rave reviews, it still continues to have a holds list two years on. A must-read and must-attend.

I am also looking forward to the Dr Hinemoa Elder and Dr Emma Espiner: Making it Better event on Saturday morning (right before Mason’s talk). Two wāhine toa in kōrero with each other about their lives, books, and work in healthcare is not to be missed. Elder’s beautiful books Aroha and Wawata show how we can use Māori wisdom and values to live in better harmony with ourselves and the planet. Espiner’s memoir, There’s a Cure for This, is a beautiful coming-of-age story of her life as a Māori medical student and starting her career as a doctor right as the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

A third must-see is 50 Years of Witi Ihimaera on Sunday afternoon. Celebrating 50 years of the master storyteller that is Witi Ihimaera, and the first novel written and published by a Māori author, Tangi. A special anniversary edition of this novel was published this year. Since then, Ihimaera has led a phenomenal career, not only publishing many novels and short stories, but also films (the most well-known being Whale Rider), and plays, to global acclaim. We have an impressive collection of his work that can be found on our website.

Other notable authors that I am particularly excited to see at WORD Christchurch include:

There are so many more amazing events on show for the festival, that I am positive there is something for everyone. From Dan Carter, to a poetry slam final, to AI vs Librarians, and everything in between, check out the programme now to ensure you secure tickets.

Meg Mason appears at:

Dr Hinemoa Elder and Dr Emma Espiner appear at:

Making it better, Saturday 26 August, 10.30am to 11.30am. Find out more and Book now!

Witi Ihimaera appears at:

50 years of Witi Ihimaera, Sunday 27 August 4.30pm to 5.30pm. Find out more and Book now!

