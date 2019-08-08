Together We Read – Cedar Valley – 8 to 22 August

Christchurch City Libraries joins 600 libraries and thousands of readers across Australia and New Zealand in offering the latest Together We Read digital book club selection. From today until 22 August, library users can enjoy award-winning Australian author Holly Throsby’s Cedar Valley eBook for free with no wait lists or holds. Readers can access the ebook by visiting OverDrive or by downloading the Libby app, and then participate in an online discussion.

Cedar Valley is the story of a young woman called Benny Miller, who arrives in a small NSW town in 1993, in search of information about her mother. Benny’s mother, Vivian Moon, has recently died – but even in life she was something of a mystery. So when Vivian’s old friend, Odette, invites Benny to stay in a little cottage she owns in town, Benny – sad and curious – accepts. On the same day that Benny arrives, a man arrives too. Dressed in a brown vintage suit, he sits down on the footpath outside Cedar Valley Curios and Old Wares and leans his back against the glass. By that evening, due to some rather unexpected events, this man becomes the subject of great fascination for the townsfolk.

Cedar Valley is published by Allen & Unwin and during Together We Read can be borrowed from participating libraries in Australia and New Zealand. The ebook can be read on all major computers and devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees. Visit http://christchurch.overdrive.com or download Libby to get started.

The Together We Read digital book club connects readers in Australia and New Zealand through public libraries with the same eBook at the same time. It is a free program that runs for two weeks and only requires a library card to get started. This program is facilitated by OverDrive the leading digital reading platform for eBooks and eAudiobooks and creator of the award-winning Libby app.

