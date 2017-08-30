Together We Read – Once Lost

Together We Read allows readers across Australia and New Zealand to borrow the eBook Once Lost simultaneously for free.

For a two-week period beginning today, you can borrow the eBook Once Lost by Ber Carroll. There will be no waiting for this popular modern family story. Put a hold and now and you'll be notified when Together we read starts.

Once Lost is about two women, Louise and Emma, who grew up as best friends living next door to each other in a grim inner-city suburb of Dublin. Now Louise, an art conservator, is thousands of miles away in Sydney, restoring a beautiful old painting. She meets a man, whose family welcomes her as one of their own, but she will always feel lost until she finds her mother who walked out when she was just eight years old.

Back in Dublin, Emma is stuck in a job where she is under-appreciated and underpaid, but her biggest worry is her ex-partner, Jamie. Emma has lost so much because of Jamie: her innocence, her reputation, almost her life. Now she is at risk of losing Isla, her young daughter.

Together We Read is facilitated by the OverDrive platform for eBooks and eAudiobooks.

