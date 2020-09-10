Together We Read: The Van Apfel Girls are Gone – 17 Sept to 1 Oct

Christchurch City Libraries joins hundreds of libraries and thousands of readers across Australia and New Zealand in offering the latest Together We Read digital book club selection. From 17 September until 1 October, library users can enjoy Australian author Felicity McLean's The Van Apfel Girls are Gone eBook for free with no wait lists or holds. Readers can access the ebook by visiting OverDrive or by downloading the Libby app, and then participate in an online discussion.

The Van Apfel Girls Are Gone tells the story of Tikka Malloy, who was eleven and one-sixth years old during the long, hot, Australian summer of 1992. The TV news in the background chattered with debate about the exoneration of Lindy (“dingo took my baby”) Chamberlain. That summer was when the Van Apfel sisters—Ruth, Hannah, and the beautiful Cordelia—mysteriously disappeared. While the search for the girls united the small community, the mystery of their disappearance was never solved, and Tikka and her older sister, Laura, have been haunted ever since by the loss of their friends and playmates. Now, years later, Tikka has returned home to try to make sense of that strange moment in time.

The Together We Read digital book club connects readers in Australia and New Zealand through public libraries with the same eBook at the same time. It is a free program that runs for two weeks and only requires a library card to get started. This program is facilitated by OverDrive the leading digital reading platform for eBooks and eAudiobooks and creator of the award-winning Libby app.

