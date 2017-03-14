Top tips for the Book Sale

Jane Hackett is the Team Leader of the library's Bindery and Distribution team. One of her big tasks is coordinating the Big Bargain Book Sale (it's on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 March). She's been doing it for six years. For her, the book sale wrangling starts before Christmas. The sale includes around 50,000 items, so it's a biggie.

Jane has some top tips if you are heading along this year:

Allow enough time to look at stuff.

Don't wear stilettoes. Comfortable flat-soled shoes are the best option.

Bemused by America? Interested in psychology, politics and economics? Gravitate to the books classified 000s to 300s in Dewey Decimal.

Graphic novels and comics are popular purchases.

And this is probably the hottest of the hot tips:

It doesn't matter what time you come to the book sale - not all stock is put out at the start. New stock is being put out all the time.

More about the Book Sale:

Our annual book sale will be held at the Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre.

Friday 24 March, 9am to 7pm

Saturday 25 March, 9am to 4pm

Pay by EFT-POS or cash only — no credit cards or cheques.

Most adults' books are $3 (except for selected premium art, landscape and gardening books at marked prices)

Young adults' and children's books are $1

Magazines are 10 for $1

Audio-visual items such as DVDs, CDs, tapes, talking books etc are $3

There will be an exhibition of art by the Landscape Art Group at the book sale. All paintings will be for sale, with prices ranging from about $50 to $300 (more towards the lower end of that scale).

