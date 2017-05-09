Ukulele lowdown with Lynda

Is there anything that Lynda can't do? She is one talented lady. She already starting teaching me how to take better photographs, and do some computer coding. So for New Zealand Music Month I thought I would find out what hidden musical talents Lynda.com had, and oh boy is there anything she can't do! She can play and teach:

Guitar (Rock, blues, acoustic)

Electric Bass

Ukulele

Banjo

Mandolin

Drums

Piano

Although I have always fancied myself as playing electric bass (like Kim Gordon, or Kim Deal), I actually have a ukulele so I that is what I am learning today. I have convinced my darling daughters to learn with me but I think that is because they want to be like Grace VanderWaal.

So we get started and our teacher knows how to play, they refer to some notes which I quickly found right under the video. Then we were away strumming. Our rendition of When the saints go marching in wasn't quite as musical sounding as the teacher, but with a bit of practice I think we could start our own ukulele trio.

For more help learning to play the ukulele:

There are NZ Music Month performances with ukuleles, including a workshop for beginners.

