Undergraduate students in gowns in the quadrangle on their way to lecture rooms, Canterbury College: Picturing Canterbury

Founded in 1873, Canterbury College (now the University of Canterbury) was the second oldest university in New Zealand. The university was originally situated in the precinct of heritage listed buildings which is now known as the Christchurch Arts Centre prior to its relocation to the Ilam campus (beginning in 1961).

Do you have any photographs of Canterbury College? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Kete Christchurch is a collection of photographs and stories about Christchurch and Canterbury, past and present. Anyone can join and contribute.

Visit Kete Christchurch

View more Picturing Canterbury posts

Undergraduate Students In Gowns In The Quadrangle On Their Way To Lecture Rooms, Canterbury College

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/408600037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Undergraduate Students In Gowns In The Quadrangle On Their Way To Lecture Rooms, Canterbury College</a>

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation