Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70

10 December 2018 marked 70 years since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly. Guest for this episode - University of Canterbury lecturers Natalie Baird and Jeremy Moses, grassroots activist Rāwā Karetai and Human Rights Commission lawyer John Hancock - as they both celebrate and problematise the impact of the UDHR on human rights at the international, domestic and community levels.
Part I: What is the UDHR?; What are its core principles and key issues?; Who does the UDHR apply to?; What measures are in place to uphold the UDHR?
Part II: Impact of the UDHR at the international and domestic levels
Part III: Impact of the UDHR at the community and personal levels
Part IV: Conclusions: What has been the impact of the UDHR? Does it do enough?
Mentioned in this episode
- United Nations Universal Periodic Review
- ILGA - International Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association
