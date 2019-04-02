UpLit: for the hard times

Uplit has been a publishing trend for a while now, but after the shocking events in Christchurch these books might be able to provide some comfort and escape from troubled times. Uplit celebrates our friends, the connections we can make and provides hope.

And some new books on order:

More uplit books:

For those times when you need a bit of a lift, some empathy and some warmth in your heart. These are well written stories that often feature characters that are slightly outside of the mainstream.





Night of Miracles





A Man Called Ove





The Seven Imperfect Rules of Elvira Carr





The Helpline

Reading in mind: Book Scheme for mental health and wellbeing

The Reading in Mind Book Scheme for mental health and wellbeing offers the community an additional resource for managing and treating mild to moderate mental health issues through providing recommended books on a range of mental health issues like anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and worry.

Reading in Mind was developed through a collaboration between Pegasus Health, Christchurch City Libraries, and the Mental Health Education Resource Centre, and HealthInfo Canterbury/Waitaha.

The topics below list recommended books and other resources (eBooks, DVDs, CDs). You can get these books and resources from your local library or from the Mental Health Education and Resource Centre (MHERC).

Visit our Reading in Mind page.

