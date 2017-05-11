Viola Aotearoa – New Zealand Compositions for Viola by Timothy Deighton – free online New Zealand music

Viola Aotearoa features virtuoso presentations of modern New Zealand repertoire for viola, including three previously unrecorded works.

A New Zealander by birth, Timothy Deighton is Assistant Professor of Viola at Penn State University. He maintains a busy performing schedule as a soloist, chamber, and orchestral musician, and is very active as a teacher and clinician.

Having long held a fascination for new music, Deighton has performed American, European, and international premieres of numerous works by contemporary composers, several of which were commissioned by or written for him.

