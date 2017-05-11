Viola Aotearoa – New Zealand Compositions for Viola by Timothy Deighton – free online New Zealand music

Viola Aotearoa features virtuoso presentations of modern New Zealand repertoire for viola, including three previously unrecorded works.
A New Zealander by birth, Timothy Deighton is Assistant Professor of Viola at Penn State University. He maintains a busy performing schedule as a soloist, chamber, and orchestral musician, and is very active as a teacher and clinician.
Having long held a fascination for new music, Deighton has performed American, European, and international premieres of numerous works by contemporary composers, several of which were commissioned by or written for him.
- Pacific Rock for Solo Viola by Martin Lodge
- Three Songs for Baritone and Viola by Douglas Lilburn
- Duo Capriccio for Violin and Viola by Martin Riseley
- Recitative II for Viola and Percussion by Leonie Holmes
- Sonata for Solo Viola by Anthony Watson
- Viola Concerto by Anthony Ritchie
This album (and over 130,000 more) is available online for free from anywhere with your library card number and PIN.
- More posts on New Zealand music in Naxos
- Posts about New Zealand music
- Our NZ music page
- New Zealand Music Month events
- NZ Music Month — official site