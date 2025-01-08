What did I read? 2024 in books, and Tracking your reading in 2025 📚

How do you read, and how do you note what you've read? My system is:

Deciding what to read

Look at New For You (titles picked by our selectors), new titles, and various booky sources for titles of interest

Put holds on those books I want to read (it's free!)

Add other books to my For Later shelf

Make a monthly "What you waiting for" list of upcoming titles of interest

What I read - Three books on the go

An audiobook (for the commute, walks, and working round the house)

A print book for reading at home

A print book for reading at work on my lunch break

Recording what I've read

Start a book, note it in my diary

Finish a book, transfer it into my "book notebook"

Give it a star rating and brief review in the library catalogue

Here are my current three 2025 books on the go:

This works for me. I'm up to 1,508 items on my Completed Shelf. I can sort it by date, rating, author, or title - and filter it by subject, format, etc. Tracking what I've read makes it easy to sum up the year in reading and make "Best of the year" lists.

Plus it's fun to see how your reading year went. My 2024 in reading, by the numbers was:

114 books read

70 books (print)

44 audiobooks

68 non-fiction

44 fiction

34 biographies / memoirs

24 Aotearoa New Zealand

12 music-related

8 graphic novels

Trends in my 2024 reading

Keeping track of your reading means you can spy themes and topics that you've explored - intentionally or not!

Books about sisters

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

It's easy to get lost in the story of the four Padvano sisters, and Maura Tierney is great as the narrator.

Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors

An involving story about three sisters rebuilding their lives after the death of the fourth sister. They are all struggling in different ways, and the saga is strong in sisterly and family interactions, both antagonistic and loving.

Private Rites by Julia Armfield

For some reason - the cover? - I thought this was a horror. It isn't (maybe a bit). It's about three sisters, the death of their father, and a world getting incrementally lost to the rising water. It's atmospheric and absorbing, you might think you know where it is going, but ... you don't.

Music

The End of the World, hard realities, death and dystopia

Tracking your reading in 2025

If you are keen to make 2025 a Year of Reading 📚, you will probably want to keep track what you've read. There are lots of ways to do this, both digital (Good Reads, Storygraph) and analogue (notebooks, journals).

🔥 tip: Use the library catalogue

Record what you've read using the Completed Shelf, give books ratings and reviews, and even show which books you own.

Read our guide How to keep track of what you've read using our catalogue.

This information can be private, or you can share it with library customers (spread the word about good books!).

The thing I want to get better at in 2025 is jotting down great quotes from books, and writing pithy reviews.

If you have any tips and tricks, let us know in the comments.

Happy reading!

Related Reading about Reading