What makes you laugh?

When it comes to sense of humour and things that make you laugh, it's all highly personal. Where some people find slapstick side-splitting, others are unmoved. Some people love puns (or love to hate them). When it comes to comedy, there are no wrong answers. If it makes you laugh, it's funny.

Recently we ran a Barber of Seville competition over on our Facebook page in which we asked people to tell us which books, TV shows or movies tickled their funny bones and we got some great recommendations. So if you're after something to bring some brightness and levity to your day, you could do worse than try one of the following (NB: not all of these are held by the library).

My own recommendation is to watch Funny As, the new series about New Zealand comedy. It also has a companion book out which looks great. l'm also regularly rendered incapable of anything more than high-pitched whimpers by TV show Task Master, now on series 8 - but the big news is that Kiwi, Rose Matafeo will feature in series 9. CAN'T WAIT.

What are your favourite funny reads, watches, or listens?