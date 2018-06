What really happened on the Channel Islands during WWII?

I never wanted to read The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, I'm not a fan of books based on letters - I find it hard to gain an interest in the characters. I did however see the movie. I quite liked it, (especially the clothes, but that probably isn't really the basis for a good movie). However, what it did do was pique my interest in a part of World War II that I knew nothing about.

The library has recently purchased a title that was originally published in 1995, The Model Occupation: The Channel Islands under German rule 1940-1945 by Madeleine Bunting. This is a fascinating story of what actually happened and the author looks at a variety of previously unanswered questions. Why wasn't there a resistance movement against the German occupation, how did Britain manage and cope with the occupation, and what of the Islanders themselves - were the stories true of collaboration, or was it just a means of survival. Was this all a dirty secret that Britain didn't want the rest of the world to know about, and what has been the impact on these Islands and their inhabitants?

Although I wasn't a fan of either the book or the movie, they did create a curiosity and interest in the occupation and the toll it took on the Islands' inhabitants. I recommend this book if, like me you knew nothing about this time in history.

