What’s a young person to do this summer?!

The summer holidays are upon us at last and there's now lots of daytime hours to pursue your extracurricular interests and one of those interests is sure to be reading, but just WHAT do you read..?!?

I have compiled a reading list just for you so you don't have to waste your precious summer moments searching for your new favourite book.

There's everything in here, from steampunk adventure to wilderness survival, sci-fi alien battles to swords and sorcery, everyone will find something to rock their world this summer. There's not a lot of romance in here, it's all action, adventure, and fantastic tales - just the ticket for the long hot season!

So get looking through the list, place holds, search your local library, and talk to your local librarians...



A list of action-packed, non-sentimental, teenage reads!

The first book of a trilogy that hurtles through dimensions as the young protagonist seeks answers and the truth behind what has happened to his family. Fast paced, full of action, and confronts the ideas of organised religion - great read!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/750510037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Obsidian Blade</a>

High octane adventure as a young man gets recruited into the secret service - action packed!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/276940037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Stormbreaker</a>

Cities on wheels scouring the globe eating each other..?? A brilliant future-fantasy/steampunk adventure, and the first of four books. Hugely inventive and creative in it's world building, and non-stop action!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/293505037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Mortal Engines</a>

A desert island survival adventure with a fantasy twist, and it's Terry Pratchett so you just know it's going to be full of heart and humour.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/601667037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Nation</a>

If you like science fiction then this is the one for you! A huge story of alien battles, military camaraderie, and a high level of irony make this space adventure story a huge winner! Once you've read this book then watch the 1997 movie of the same name - you'll never look at humanity in the same way again!!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/221935037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Starship Troopers</a>

Another wilderness survival story, this time in the wilds of Alaska and a young man alone. A great coming of age story - he goes into the wild a boy and becomes a man, but does he survive...??

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/20689037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Hatchet</a>

Gang life in the 1980's is where this story is at, with all the highs and lows of growing up in a poor and struggling family, trying to find your way in the world. This is a modern classic and a must read for all teens!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1229037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Outsiders</a>

As my colleague AliReads describes this book; "The Book Thief, Leisel, embodies the idea that humans need stories to continue being human. Like a lot of these other books, it's a holding-on-to-your-humanity story, because war will strip you down."

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/449394037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Book Thief</a>

What would you do if everyone fifteen or older was suddenly gone? No explosion, no green alien smoke, just … disappeared.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/598968037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Gone</a>

Wizards. Dragons. Good vs Evil. Oustanding and classic fantasy storytelling complete with the reluctant hero and a great quest. This has also been made into a movie by the legendary Japanese filmmaker Goro Miyazaki (Studio Gibli)

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/64798037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">A Wizard of Earthsea</a>

A natural disaster survival story about a young man trying to reconnect with his family after a devastating volcanic eruption negotiating dangerous terrain and perilous people.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/742968037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Ashfall</a>

Modern fantasy by the best in the business right now - Neil Gaiman.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/773818037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Neverwhere</a>

I'll let my colleague stewaroby describe this one; "Where have all the women gone? 13-year-old Todd Hewitt must solve this mystery and escape a strange, all male society on a strange,, harsh planet. He will need to find a new way to be a man"...sounds beaut!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/593464037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Knife of Never Letting Go</a>

A young farmer finds a dragon egg and is propelled headlong into the action and intrigue of a swords and sorcery fantasy story - dragons are cool, this story is cool.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/338638037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Eragon</a>

Werewolves are terrorising a small town in this horro story from the godfather of horror; Stephen King - a great place to start for a young horror enthusiast!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/596037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Cycle of the Werewolf</a>

The one that started it all! Follow Arthur, Ford, Trillian and friends as they travel through the universe together, guided along the way by the best known travel book ever - and don't forget your towel!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/263888037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Hitch-hiker's Guide to the Galaxy</a>

Think of an escape room... now make it as big as a city and extremely dangerous! That's where a young man wakes up suddenly one day, finding himself in the company of strangers who together have to figure their way out of their deadly predicament!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/655102037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Maze Runner</a>

The classic fantasy trilogy - it's got everything, awesome world building, swords and sorcery, a quest of great significance... if you haven't read this yet then do so now!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/908007037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Lord of the Rings</a>

With humanity under threat from an alien race, six-year-old Ender Wiggin leaves his family on Earth to journey to the Belt. There he enters Battle School and is strictly disciplined in mind games and mock battles. In instinct, compassion and genius he is unequalled, for his is a unique destiny.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/5179037" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Ender's Game</a>

But hey! maybe Graphic Novels are your thing...?!? No worries, we have you covered and Ma1co1m's reading list is full of the best of the best graphic novels for 2017.

But wait....there's more!!

With reading comes your chance to WIN!

That's right, all you have to do to be in the running to win a Westfield voucher, an MTA voucher, or book or movie vouchers is either visit one of our libraries or our website, complete the challenge sheet and hand it in and you're chance to win! You can find out more by visiting our website (where you can also download a copy of the challenge sheet!)

And remember; if you can't find the information you need, come and talk to one of our librarians and they'll set you up with a beaut new read.

Happy Summer to you 🙂

