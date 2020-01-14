What’s on for teens and YA – January / February 2020

Have a look at the events, classes, activities, and drop-in sessions at libraries for teens and young adults. The full listing is on our events calendar.

Events and classes

Mai FM Music at your library - Tuesday 14 January to Monday 20 January, Various libraries

Get amongst music at your Library! Slay it on our DJ Decks, try out a green screen, and play giant board games. We'll be giving away a free pass to our creative suite courses with our media specialists at Tūranga - find out about music production and film production. You can meet the Mai FM team and grab a free sausie.

Drop in on the day, free event.

See listing in the events calendar.

Origami photo album - Tuesday 14 January onwards, various libraries

Create a unique paper album to capture your fav summer pics! #summer #fun

Drop in on the day, free event.

See listing in the events calendar.

Wall design - Wednesday 15 January onwards, various libraries

Curl, quill, create a piece of art for your space.

Drop in on the day, free event.

See listing in the events calendar.

Youth Art workshop - Wednesday 22 January 1pm to 4pm, Fendalton Library

Learn some drawing skills and bring along your own style. You can help create our communal work of art!

Location: Fendalton Library

Drop in on the day, free event.

See listing in the events calendar.

Bad Art Afternoon - Thursday 23 January 2pm to 4pm, Tūranga

Get creative and do it badly! Join us for an evening of creating truly bad art. The tackier, the better! We’ll finish with an exhibition of your pieces of “art” where you’ll vote to decide who has made the Best Bad Art.

Location: Taupuni Auaha / Creative Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

Drop in on the day, free event.

See listing in the events calendar.

PlayStation 4 tournament - Crash Team Racing - Tuesday 28 January 2pm to 4pm, Tūranga

Get your racing gear on! Come and compete in our PlayStation competition at Tūranga.

Location: Wāhi Rangatahi / Youth Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

Free event. No bookings required, arrive at 2pm to sign up at the Information Desk

See listing in the events calendar.

Rap Starter Packs - FREE, bookings required - Monday 10 February 4pm to 6pm, Tūranga

Rhyme. Rhythm. Record. That’s the starter pack for your first rap. Come focus on a different skill each month and learn the basics of rap writing. Then put them into practice at the Tūranga studio. No experience required. Bookings required, please call 9417923.

Location: Taupuni Oro/Ataata / Audio/Video Studio – Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga

See listing in the events calendar.

Manga Drawing workshop - FREE, no bookings required - Thursday 13 February 4pm to 6pm, Tūranga

A self-run activity where everyone can have a go at drawing manga comics.

Location: Youth Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

See listing in the events calendar.

Blackout Poetry Workshop - FREE, no bookings required - Friday 14 February 4.30pm to 5.30pm, Shirley Library

Feeling a little poetic? Create your own blackout poetry.

Location: Shirley Library



Shirley Library 36 Marshland Road (by the Palms Mall)

See listing in the events calendar.

Drop-in sessions

YA Creative Time - FREE, drop-in sessions

Get creative with the awesome new equipment on the fourth floor of the new library. Drop in and use a variety of technologies for making your ideas a reality, including sewing machines, 3D printers, craft and vinyl cutters, design software, and electronics.No experience is necessary – just enthusiasm, imagination, and a desire to be creative. Specialist staff will be on hand if you need help. This is your chance to hang out with other creative youth, learn from and support each other, and make really cool stuff. Ages: 13 years plus

Location: Taupuni Waihanga / Production Studio, Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga

Fridays 4pm to 6pm (not available in the school holidays)

See listings in the events calendar.

YA Studio Time - FREE, drop-in sessions

The new library has a new audio and video studio! And every Friday it’s open for teens to come in and play around. No experience necessary, just enthusiasm. This is your opportunity to hang out in the studio, ask our specialist staff questions and meet like-minded new friends. Ages: 13 years plus

Location: Taupuni Oro/Ataata / Audio/Video Studio – Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga

Fridays 4pm to 6pm

See listings in the events calendar.