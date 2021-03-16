When the moon hits your eye like a big piece of pie, that’s amore

I'm a sucker for cookbooks. I'm forever taking home books full of beautiful-looking, delicious-sounding recipes. Sometimes I try the recipes, but more often than not, I have to admit—I don't. I just can't help taking them home, though, and drooling over them (not literally, I promise!) My latest drool-worthy cookbook find is Pie Style by Helen Nugent. These pies are next level, let me tell you! I've never seen anything like them before!

The Beecrafty family all like pie. Mr K has been known to make smiley faces on pies (he calls them "Wilsons" after Tom Hanks' volleyball friend in Castaway), and I think I may have had tried to make the odd leaf or rose to go on top of a pie, but our attempts at creative pies pale in comparison to the delectable works of art in this book. Now, I'm just as partial to cake decorating books as I am cookbooks in general (and now that Miss Missy is 18, I've baked and decorated a fair few cakes--you can check out a few of them in this blog post). Sometimes, cake decorating books look beautiful, but the cakes are all just made with the one basic recipe. Would Pie Style be the same, I wondered? Well let me tell, this is not just style, but flavour too! Maybe if I take this book home, I'll actually make one of these pies.

If I do, the first one I'll try is Salted Maple Caramel Apple pie. It sounds divine, and is beautifully decorated with with braided pastry lattice, acorns, and oak leaves. I feel like a need to invent an occasion special enough for it. The Campfire S'mores Tartlets are next on the list because they look so cute, and they actually sound quite easy. And I gasped out loud when I saw the Starry Night Vegetable Tart—it's Van Gogh on a plate! So that one's on the list too.

Even if you don't want to bake fancy pies, you've just got to take a look! When these pies hit your eye, you'll be in love for sure!

