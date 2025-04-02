Win tickets to Grand Tour

We are delighted to give a chance to win a pass to see GRAND TOUR, in NZ cinemas from 3 April. The film is inspired by The gentleman in the parlour, an account by Somerset Maugham of his travels in the 1920s through what was then Burma and Siam, ending in Vietnam.

Winner of Best Director from Cannes Film Festival. GRAND TOUR follows a mischievous chronicle of a runaway groom with his sunny bride in pursuit across Asia.

An era-spanning, genre-bending and continent-crossing odyssey, fuelled by bittersweet love and restless wanderlust- an adventure you won’t want to miss.

Courtesy of Potential Films, we are giving away two double passes and three "Buy One Get One Free" passes to see GRAND TOUR in select NZ cinemas. To be in the draw to win fill out our entry from, naming one other title by Somerset Maugham you'll find in the library catalogue.

Use this form to enter our Grand Tour competition and be in to win a double pass or buy one get one free pass to the movie inspired by Somerset Maugham's "The Gentleman in the Parlour". Entries close 11.59pm Sunday 6 April and winners will be announced on Monday 7 April 2025.

