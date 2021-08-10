WORD Finder – Things to do in Christchurch when you are here for WORD Christchurch Festival 2021

Here are some hot tips - for visitors, and locals too. Places to check out when you are here for WORD:

BOOKS AND BITS & BOBS

University Book Shop

The University Book Shop's Pene Whitty and amazing team will be at WORD with a motherlode of books by Festival writers. And bonus - you can get your books signed after most events.

There might be more book-related goodies on offer, last year I bought a choice Bibliophile pin, and before rainbow library card socks.

Thanks @AJFitzwater for the hot tip. Book pins & socks at The Piano UBS Bookshop for #WORDChch. And loads of excellent NZ books. https://t.co/AhLYwpFepP pic.twitter.com/wEeSuad2dK — Donna (@kebabette) October 30, 2020

Best Books

Local purveyors of fine books Best Books will have a stall at the Function in the Junction, a Green Lane Market across Gloucester St inside Cathedral Junction



The market will be on Friday 27 August between 5pm and 9pm, & on Saturday 28th of August, 10am to 2pm.

The Function in the Junction will also feature Slow Fashion, Ethical Arts & Crafts, Locally Grown Plants, and Music and Live Performances.

More central city book venues:

Pop into our central library Tūranga. There are lots of WORD events on here, but you can also avail yourself of books, mags, free wifi, and all the accoutrements of a world-class library. Check out the Discovery Wall to take a look at Christchurch past and present.

The glorious bookshop Scorpio Books is in the BNZ complex at 120 Hereford Street. Browse to your book-lovin' heart's content.

The very cute caravan Custard Square bookshop parks up at the Arts Centre. All books are $5. On my last visit, I bought 2 books by Raymond Briggs.

Far out grooviness abounds at Ride on Super Sound up above Smash Palace, they sells comics as well as music. As recommended by RNZ's own Charlotte Ryan. Features art by my fave Ghostcat.

My favourite new record store: Ride On Supersound in Christchurch pic.twitter.com/cUICEoNEDT — Charlotte Ryan (@CharlotteRyanNZ) August 7, 2021

ART

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū

Celebrating the fortieth anniversary of the founding of Flying Nun Records in Ōtautahi Christchurch, Hellzapoppin’! brings together original artwork and design, film, record covers, posters and photography from some of New Zealand’s favourite bands. From rare collectible records and vintage posters to original artworks and paste-up designs, this exhibition explores the art and artists behind the music.

More exhibitions at Christchurch Art Gallery

Street Art

Christchurch street art is eyecatching. If you spot something on your travels, your go-to resource is Watch this Space - a crowdsourced map of street art spots, past and present. It might also give you ideas of street art you want to find.

Jessie Rawcliffe's art on the other side of the Berlin Wall fragment. #streetart pic.twitter.com/5VLHfHIsdv — Donna (@kebabette) March 12, 2021

FOOD & DRINK

Here are my personal picks:

More to do in Christchurch

If you want to explore more things to do in Christchurch, try:

Share YOUR faves

