WORD Gala – The Place you return to is Home: WORD Christchurch Festival 2021

I confess I am a bit discombobulated at the moment. Things are all a bit "in the air" for my liking. But happily WORD Christchurch is stepping out into this space with their taut and trim new programme.

The WORD Gala - always a Festival highlight - is happening. It's sold out as an in-person gig, but you can buy a livestream ticket. What's more, with your livestream ticket you get to attend a bunch more live sessions from The Piano on Thursday 11 November - Remembering Helen Kelly, How to Write a Killer Plot, Being Pākehā: Alison Jones, and Charlotte Grimshaw: The Mirror Book.

So people all around Aotearoa - and around the world - get yourself a livestream ticket/s and fill your boots on that juicy WORD content.

Here's who you will meet at the WORD Gala:

Patricia Grace, will be in person for those of you lucky enough to attend in the reals, with WORD programme co-directors Rachael King and Nic Low. Sue Kedgley, Tayi Tibble and Kate Camp will come in via video link.

Here are quotes from the Gala writers, and some reading by - and about - them.

Patricia Grace - "one of New Zealand’s most prominent and celebrated Māori fiction authors and a figurehead of modern New Zealand literature".

"I never found myself in a book. The children I read about lived in other countries, lands of snow and robins...They did not belong to extended families, did not speak as I spoke... It was wrong to be poor... No one was brown or black unless there was something wrong with them... If there are no books which tell us about ourselves, but tell us only about others, that makes you invisible in the world of literature."

(from From the centre: a writer's life by Patricia Grace)

Read:

Sue Kedgley - "former broadcaster who later was elected to Parliament as a Green Party MP, was one of the founders of Auckland University Women’s Liberation and one of the originators of the Second Wave of feminism in New Zealand".

Thanks to feminism, there is no better time to be a woman. After centuries of subjugation, women are finally coming into their own, and it is our time now.

(from Fifty years a feminist by Sue Kedgley, p.25)

Read:

Tayi Tibble - "Te-Whanau-a-Apanui/Ngati Porou) is a writer and poet from Wellington".

Honestly, I feel like "A Karakia 4 a Humble Skux" is straight bars, like my pen really went stupid on that one, and I think it’s one of the most generous things I’ve ever written ... I love the energy of a diss track, and the diss track as a form. I think doing the mahi is the biggest clapback though, and I feel like this book is a frickin flex like, I did it once and I did again. That’s actually a big part of this book, but like also, honestly, I needed to flex for myself too.

(quote from Tayi Tibble by Jane Ussher and Jordan Hamel)

Read:

Books by Tayi Tibble

Tayi Tibble by Jane Ussher and Jordan Hamel, NewsRoom

Kate Camp - "poet and essayist, author of seven books of poetry".



The very best bread

is mostly holes

networks, archways and chambers as most of us is empty space

around which our elements move

in their microscopic orbits. (from Woman at Breakfast, in Kate Camp's book The Internet of Things)

Read:

