WORD Gala – The Place you return to is Home: WORD Christchurch Festival 2021

I confess I am a bit discombobulated at the moment. Things are all a bit "in the air" for my liking. But happily WORD Christchurch is stepping out into this space with their taut and trim new programme.
The WORD Gala - always a Festival highlight - is happening. It's sold out as an in-person gig, but you can buy a livestream ticket. What's more, with your livestream ticket you get to attend a bunch more live sessions from The Piano on Thursday 11 November - Remembering Helen Kelly, How to Write a Killer Plot, Being Pākehā: Alison Jones, and Charlotte Grimshaw: The Mirror Book.
So people all around Aotearoa - and around the world - get yourself a livestream ticket/s and fill your boots on that juicy WORD content.
Here's who you will meet at the WORD Gala:
Patricia Grace, will be in person for those of you lucky enough to attend in the reals, with WORD programme co-directors Rachael King and Nic Low. Sue Kedgley, Tayi Tibble and Kate Camp will come in via video link.
Here are quotes from the Gala writers, and some reading by - and about - them.
Patricia Grace - "one of New Zealand’s most prominent and celebrated Māori fiction authors and a figurehead of modern New Zealand literature".
"I never found myself in a book. The children I read about lived in other countries, lands of snow and robins...They did not belong to extended families, did not speak as I spoke... It was wrong to be poor... No one was brown or black unless there was something wrong with them... If there are no books which tell us about ourselves, but tell us only about others, that makes you invisible in the world of literature."
(from From the centre: a writer's life by Patricia Grace)
Read:
- Books by Patricia Grace
- Books about Patricia Grace
- Fee's review of From the Centre
- Moata's report from the 2015 session On Belonging
Sue Kedgley - "former broadcaster who later was elected to Parliament as a Green Party MP, was one of the founders of Auckland University Women’s Liberation and one of the originators of the Second Wave of feminism in New Zealand".
Thanks to feminism, there is no better time to be a woman. After centuries of subjugation, women are finally coming into their own, and it is our time now.
(from Fifty years a feminist by Sue Kedgley, p.25)
Read:
- Books by Sue Kedgley
- Sue Kedgley: It's time to feminise our world by Sarah Catherall, Stuff
Tayi Tibble - "Te-Whanau-a-Apanui/Ngati Porou) is a writer and poet from Wellington".
Honestly, I feel like "A Karakia 4 a Humble Skux" is straight bars, like my pen really went stupid on that one, and I think it’s one of the most generous things I’ve ever written ... I love the energy of a diss track, and the diss track as a form. I think doing the mahi is the biggest clapback though, and I feel like this book is a frickin flex like, I did it once and I did again. That’s actually a big part of this book, but like also, honestly, I needed to flex for myself too.
(quote from Tayi Tibble by Jane Ussher and Jordan Hamel)
Read:
- Books by Tayi Tibble
- Tayi Tibble by Jane Ussher and Jordan Hamel, NewsRoom
Kate Camp - "poet and essayist, author of seven books of poetry".
The very best bread
is mostly holes
networks, archways and chambers
as most of us is empty space
around which our elements move
in their microscopic orbits.
(from Woman at Breakfast, in Kate Camp's book The Internet of Things)
Read:
WORD Christchurch
- Buy a livestream ticket to the WORD Gala (Thurs 11 November 8pm to 9.30pm
- WORD Christchurch website (for the full programme and info about authors)
- Our pages about WORD Christchurch and WORD Christchurch Festival 2021
