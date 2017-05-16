You hit him he cry out by Dan Poynton – free online New Zealand music

The work of John Psathas, Philip Dadson, Jack Body, Gillian Whitehead, Douglas Lilburn, Annea Lockwood and Dan Poynton features in the critically acclaimed You hit him he cry out.

Their music is performed with passion and subtlety, and for all their sonic diversity, these seven pieces (played on or in the piano) together comprise an emotional and very appealing debut album. It won the Best Classical Album at the 1998 New Zealand Music Awards.

The album features:

This album (and over 130,000 more) is available online for free from anywhere with your library card number and PIN.