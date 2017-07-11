Zinio for Libraries is now RBdigital Magazines

Check out the new eMagazine app RBdigital, which is replacing Zinio for Libraries app. The RBdigital app comes with some great new features
- In-app browsing, previews, title details and checkouts - browse download and read without leaving the app
- Simple, clear menus
- App notifications to keep you up to date.
Things you need to know:
- You can download and start using the new RBdigital app now.
- You can login using your Zinio for Libraries email/username and password.
- The Zinio for Libraries app is still available to use until late August.
- If you continue to use the Zinio for Libraries app, a countdown will appear to remind you to install the new RBdigital app from the app store.
- eMagazines you have checked out will still be in your personal collection, but they will need to be re-downloaded in the new app, on each device you use. It won't be possible to transfer content from the old app to the new one.
- The Zinio for Libraries website's functionality and appearance will not change but all references to Zinio will now be replaced with RBdigital.
- Any URLs or links you use to reach the Zinio or RBdigital portal will continue to work.
If you haven't used Zinio for Libraries maybe it is time to have a look at RBdigital Magazines.
Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.