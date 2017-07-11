Zinio for Libraries is now RBdigital Magazines

Check out the new eMagazine app RBdigital, which is replacing Zinio for Libraries app. The RBdigital app comes with some great new features

In-app browsing, previews, title details and checkouts - browse download and read without leaving the app

Simple, clear menus

App notifications to keep you up to date.

Things you need to know:

You can download and start using the new RBdigital app now.

You can login using your Zinio for Libraries email/username and password.

The Zinio for Libraries app is still available to use until late August.

If you continue to use the Zinio for Libraries app, a countdown will appear to remind you to install the new RBdigital app from the app store.

eMagazines you have checked out will still be in your personal collection, but they will need to be re-downloaded in the new app, on each device you use. It won't be possible to transfer content from the old app to the new one.

The Zinio for Libraries website's functionality and appearance will not change but all references to Zinio will now be replaced with RBdigital.

Any URLs or links you use to reach the Zinio or RBdigital portal will continue to work.

If you haven't used Zinio for Libraries maybe it is time to have a look at RBdigital Magazines.



Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.