About Road to IELTS: General

Access a self-study preparation course to help candidates prepare for the globally recognised IELTS exam. It tests English proficiency at a general level.

Use at a library or enter your library card & password/PIN

Key features

Road to IELTS is organised into four skill areas : reading, writing, listening and speaking. Each skill area contains the following:

An information eBook (Starting out);

Advice videos of British Council experts (Advice and tutorials);

Interactive practice activities (Practice zone);

Mock test papers (Test practice).

To help you through the exam this resource allows you to:

Practice IELTS listening tasks under timed conditions;

View sample videos of speaking tests, highlighting good practice;

Develop techniques and vocabulary for writing tasks 1 and 2;

Work on authentic texts for the reading test, simulating the real exam;

Develop vocabulary in areas commonly used in the IELTS exam.

Please note: You can log in anonymously to this resource or alternatively you may register with your email address and password so you can track your progress.

More information

IELTS has two versions – academic and general training. The academic test is for those who want to study or train in an English-speaking university or Institutions of Higher and Further Education. The general training test focuses on basic survival skills in broad social and workplace contexts. It is typically for those who are going to English-speaking countries to do secondary education, work experience or training programs. People migrating to Australia, Canada and New Zealand must sit the general training test. All candidates take the same listening and speaking tests but different reading and writing tests. Please contact the organisation or institution to which you are applying to find out what they require. Click here to see local requirements:

Access to Road to IELTS: Academic