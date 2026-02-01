QUIZ: Places and events

February in Christchurch is alive with events - motorsport, theatre, festivals, and concerts to name a few. Can you answer these questions about the spaces used for these events.

The World Buskers Festival began in 1994. A local act between 2004-2009 was “The Boy with Tape on his Face” what is his real name?
Why was racing at Riccarton Racecourse postponed on 7th August 1973?
On 16 December 1925 what school held their first sports gathering on the Archery Lawn in the Botanic Gardens?
What year did the original Ilam Homestead burn down?
According the Christchurch Chronology when did the Ferrymead ferry begin operation?
What suburb is Ruapuna Speedway in?
Spencer Park campground used to be managed by what local council?
What sort of actors were the Revels Collective looking for in October 1989 when casting their Arts Centre outdoor performance of Twelfth Night?
How many acres of land in North Hagley Park were fenced off for the 1906-1907 International Exhibition?
What year did Mona Vale come under public ownership
