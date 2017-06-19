Discover the latest and greatest in our collection, in a number of different formats.

Weekly RSS Feeds

Our weekly RSS feeds of the fiction and non-fiction that arrived over the past week and of the items ordered.

Current month

Our lists of items that arrived over the last month are available near the end of each month. You can subscribe to them as All New email newsletters. New Titles are split into eight categories: Audio and video, eAudiobooks, eBooks, children, fiction, large print, non-fiction, young adults.

Subscribe to the "All new" newsletters to have the New Titles lists emailed or subscribe online



You can also subscribe to our newsletters by RSS/Atom.

Learn about RSS.

Manage your account

To unsubscribe from an email newsletter that you are receiving simply click the "Manage Subscriptions" or "Unsubscribe" link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Uncheck the boxes next to the newsletter(s) you no longer wish to receive or if you don't want to receive any you can simply click the radio button at the bottom of the page to unsubscribe from all newsletters and updates.

Then click the "Save My Email Preferences" button.

You will receive a confirmation email with a link to click to confirm your subscription changes.

Older ‘New’ titles lists

2017

2016

2015

2014

Past Years