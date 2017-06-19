Library and Learning Centre School Holiday Programmes

Libraries and Learning Centres offer holiday programmes including a variety of accessible, safe and affordable activities for children during their school holidays. Our programmes run city wide and are aimed at children between the ages of five and 15 years.

Learning Centre Holiday Programmes

The following conditions apply to our Learning Centre holiday programmes:

Payment is required 48 hours prior to the start of the programme – if payment is not made prior to this, the Learning Centre reserves the right to cancel your booking.

Please pay at the library where the programme is held or by credit card over the phone to the Fingertip Library, (03) 941 7923.,

A minimum of 48 hours’ notice is requested for cancellations. After this time the programme cost in non-refundable.

A Consent Form is required to be completed by the child and a parent/caregiver. Please ensure this is completed when you call in to pay the course fees or drop your child off for the programme.

Drop off and pick up times are 10 minutes prior to the advertised programme times. We are not responsible for your children outside of these hours.

If you child is absent or running late, please telephone us.

Please do not bring along an unwell child to the programme.

You are obliged to inform us at registration if your child has a medical or behavioural conditions. Your child will not be excluded, but we require accurate information.

Children outside the recommended age range will not be placed on the course.

Children may be enrolled in two programmes only. If you would like to enrol your child in more than two programmes he/she will be placed on a waitlist and notified closer to the start date as to whether or not there is place available.

Bookings are required

Sessions can be booked by phoning (03) 941 7923 or emailing:learningcentre@ccc.govt.nz