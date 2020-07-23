Christchurch Family History Expo – Friday 14 August and Saturday 15 August

Come along to Tūranga for two days of familly history events.

Download the programme of events [560KB PDF]

Friday 14 August programme

Time Spark Place He Hononga | Connection, Ground level Activity Room Hapori | Community, Level 1 Teaching Space Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2 10.30am to 11.20am International Webinar Passenger & Immigration Research (Curt Witcher)

Curt is Senior Manager for Special Collections at the Allen County Library, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Curt manages the Genealogy Center as well as the Lincoln Financial Foundation of Abraham Lincoln related research materials. Christchurch City Council Heritage Resources (Gareth Wright) 11.30am to 12.20pm Ancestry DNA (Michelle Patient) Using Maps to enhance your Research (Edwina Swingler) Introduction to online resources (Christchurch City Libraries) 12.30pm to 1.20pm Research your house (Christine Whybrew) Get Smart: Track & Display your Research (Fiona Brooker) How to find a burial (Christchurch City Libraries) 1.30pm to 2.20pm First Steps to Whakapapa (Library: Māori Services) Tracing Your Name (Michelle Patient) Fleshing out your family tree (Christchurch City Libraries) 2.30pm to 3.20pm Researching Great War Soldiers (Lynda Seaton) Family Search for Beginners (Valerie Anderson) Who's been sleeping in my house? (Christchurch City Libraries) 3.30pm to 4.20pm Skeletons in the Closet (Edwina Swingler) David Cossgrove - A Lifetime of Service (Kevin White) 4.30pm to 5.20pm International Webinar – Recent Revolution in Irish Research (John Grenham)

John Grenham is an Irish genealogist who has been working professionally in the genealogy sector for many years. The Kiwi Flies – NZSG (Mary Shadbolt)

Library Archive "Open House" from 1pm to 4pm, in the Research Room, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2

Saturday 15 August programme

Time Spark Place He Hononga | Connection, Ground level Activity Room Hapori | Community, Level 1 Teaching Space Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2 10.30am to 11.20am International Webinar – Irish Property Records (John Grenham) Using Death Records to Advance your Research (Lynda Seaton) 11.30am to 12.20pm Recipe books – What can they tell you? (Jane Teal) Scottish History & Beyond – Finding Royal Ancestors (Valerie Anderson) Introduction to online resources (Christchurch City Libraries) 12.30pm to 1.20pm Story to Book (Fiona Brooker) Arrival of Polish Immigrants (Margaret Copland) Using Ancestry (Michelle Patient) 1.30pm to 2.20pm Preserving your Family Treasures (Kathleen Stringer) Researching Air Force Ancestors (Air Force Museum) Fleshing out your family tree (Christchurch City Libraries) 2.30pm to 3.20pm Quick & Dirty DNA (Fiona Brooker) Managing your Research (Edwina Swingler) Who's been sleeping in my house? (Christchurch City Libraries) 3.30pm to 4.20pm International Webinar – “Pain in the Access” (Curt Witcher) Where to Now? (Fiona Lees)

Library Archive "Open House" from 1pm to 4pm, in the Research Room, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2

Christchurch Family History Expo Topic Summaries



Friday 14 August 2020

International Webinar: Passenger & Immigration Research (Curt Witcher)

This lecture challenges the student of genealogy to view an ancestor’s travel to this continent as a three-step process -- leaving, arriving, and settling down -- with each of these steps containing the possibility of record generation. Sample documents are viewed and suggestions provided on how to access immigration related data.

Christchurch City Council Heritage Resources (Gareth Wright)

A glimpse into the range of resources and records held by Christchurch City Council to support your research, including Heritage, Cemeteries and Archives. A guide to what you can find and who to speak to!

Ancestry DNA (Michelle Patient)

Had your DNA tested? Not sure what to do next or what it all means? Genealogist Michelle Patient will explore some fundamental steps to get the most out of your AncestryDNA results, give an overview of what DNA results mean, as well as tips and hints for extracting genealogy evidence to help further your research.

Using Maps to Enhance your Research (Edwina Swingler)

Is it possible to go on your family history journey and not know about the place your ancestors lived? Maps are a snapshot in time and not only show what the location was like, but also the village size, local industries and what was happening in the surrounding area. Maps can give you context to the events you are researching.

Introduction to Online Resources (Library: Tuakiri|Identity)

A brief introduction to the range of online resources available from Christchurch City Libraries, including Ancestry, Find My Past, Papers Past, My Heritage and more.

Research your House (Christine Whybrew)

Find out how to research the history of a house using Kate Sheppard’s home as an example.

Get Smart: Tracking and Displaying your Research (Fiona Brooker)

Some tips for using excel and word to keep track and plan your research as well as displaying the information you have found.

How to Find A Burial (Library: Tuakiri|Identity)

Investigate Library resources such as Church Register Indexes, Cemeteries Database, Tombstone transcripts and cemeteries maps to locate burials.

First Steps to Whakapapa (Library: Māori Services)

Sharing stories around ways of working and journeys into Whakapapa.

Tracing Your Name (Michelle Patient)

Much of our family history research revolves around gathering name information - both first names and surnames. Spelling variations, nicknames, Anglicization and abbreviations can provide significant challenges in finding the right family member. Come along and join us when Michelle covers various aspects of these challenges including spelling variations, search techniques and the value of Scottish and Irish inheritance naming patterns, as she aims to help you more easily find evidence about your ancestors.

Fleshing Out Your Family Tree (Library: Tuakiri|Identity)

Explore Christchurch City Libraries’ specialist resources to contextualise and enrich your family history research. Did your ancestor belong to a club? What school did they attend? Where did they live? Delve into our resources for a glimpse into their real lives.

Researching Great War Soldier (Lynda Seaton)

Many of us have an ancestor who fought at Gallipoli or on the Western Front. Find out more about him using records from Cenotaph, Papers Past, regimental histories and other sources to find out about the battles he took part in and the areas in which he fought. Old artefacts treasured by the family may be mementoes of his experience.

Family Search For Beginners (Valerie Anderson)

How to use FamilySearch.org and the local Family History Centre can help with your genealogy researching.

Who’s Been Sleeping in My House? (Library: Tuakiri|Identity)

A session focussing on Library resources such as directories, electoral rolls and Papers Past to find more detail on specific addresses and the people who lived there.

Skeleton in our Closets (Edwina Swingler)

We all have them, we just need to learn how to look for them. There is an element of truth in every family story, let’s find the keys to open the doors to find the truth. It’s important to share these stories, but it is important to be sensitive with what we find. Gathering our family stories is fun and should bring families together.

David Cossgrove – A Lifetime of Service (Kevin White)

A talk on this recently published book.

The Kiwi Flies (Mary Shadbolt, NZSG) The presentation will cover the key elements of the New Zealand Society of Genealogist's, key aspects in NZSG’s technology upgrade and digital environment with particular emphasis on Kiwi Collection going online.

International Webinar: The Recent Revolution in Irish Genealogical Research (John Grenham)

Over the past decade, Irish research has gone from being one of the weirdest and most difficult in the world to one of the weirdest and least difficult in the world. The talk outlines the starting point and the changes, with plenty of practical examples.

Saturday 15 August 2020

International Webinar: Irish Property Records (John Grenham)

Property leaves traces behind long after the people who held it have vanished. Irish property records are an excellent way of tracking those people. The talk covers Tithe Books, Griffith's Valuation, The Valuation Office, The Registry of Deeds and estate papers.

Using Death Records to Advance your Research (Lynda Seaton)

There is a range of records available digitally which can be used to provide information on where family members came from, their occupation, their relatives and events in their lives. Sources looked at include cemetery transcriptions, websites as well as newspaper sites such as Papers Past, British Newspaper Archive and the Australian site Trove.

Recipe Books – What can they tell you? (Jane Teal)

Family history can tell us who owned the recipe books but where did the recipes come from? How often were they used? What were the favourites and why? This talk will help to answer these questions, but also suggest ways of preserving these documents.

Scottish History & Beyond (Valerie Anderson)

A journey through Scottish history and beyond: finding royal connections and how it changed my view of history – by a non-royalist.

Introduction to Online Resources (Library: Tuakiri|Identity)

A brief introduction to the range of online resources available from Christchurch City Libraries, including Ancestry, Find My Past, Papers Past, My Heritage and more.

Story to Book (Fiona Brooker)

When we're gone our stories could disappear. Learn tips and tricks on recording your stories or your ancestors' stories, preserving your photos and memories and how to put them together for publication.

Arrival of Polish Immigrants (Margaret Copeland)

Nearly 150 years ago, fifteen families from Prussian-occupied Poland arrived in Lyttelton, on the Friedeburg. They came with a range of education, skills & occupations and most became market gardeners in Marshland. This is their story.

Using Ancestry (Michelle Patient)

Hands on help using the Ancestry website, including tips for searching their record sets and some helpful tree building techniques. If you bring your login details Michelle can also help with using the AncestryDNA service.

Preserving your Family Treasures. (Kathleen Stringer) This presentation covers the best ways to handle, store and preserve items that may be associated with or gathered during your research. These treasures include textiles, photographs, paper, medals etc. The items may not be old so the session will also deal with treasure you are creating now. The presentation will be interactive and participants are invited to bring photographs or items they want help with.

Researching Air Force Ancestors (Air Force Museum)

This is a guide to researching Air Force personnel using online records. Whether your relative served in the Royal New Zealand Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force or British air services, the online databases offer additional records for units, accidents, personnel repatriation etc., some of which are downloadable on line.

Fleshing Out Your Family Tree (Library: Tuakiri|Identity)

Explore Christchurch City Libraries’ specialist resources to contextualise and enrich your family history research. Did your ancestor belong to a club? What school did they attend? Where did they live? Delve into our resources for a glimpse into their real lives.

Quick & Dirty DNA (Fiona Brooker)

You’ve done your DNA and there are pages of matches. How do you work out how you’re related? Creating “Quick & Dirty” family trees for your matches may solve your problem. We’ll look at different ways of doing this with some hints and tips on the way.

Managing Your Research. (Edwina Swingler)

It looks so easy to save a family tree on line, but it is important to develop a robust research record system. Discover what is best for you in developing good record keeping habits so you can retrieve your information no matter when you found it.

Who’s Been Sleeping in My House? (Library)

A session focussing on Library resources such as directories, electoral rolls and Papers Past to find more detail on specific addresses and the people who lived there.

International Webinar: “Pain in the Access” Curt Witcher

Getting More from the Internet for Your Genealogy. Library, archive, government, and GenWeb sites have much to offer genealogists. This presentation will demonstrate sites and strategies for getting meaningful data from the web, and assists genealogists to use the Internet for more than just hunting for names.

Where to Now? (Fiona Lees) Now you are starting along your journey following your Family History, you may need some help and ideas along the way. Here are some tips on what to do, where to look and who to ask for help.

IN THE EXHIBITION HALL

Canterbury Branch – NZSG Airforce Museum Ancestry Ashburton Museum Beehive Books Christchurch City Libraries European Interest Group Family History Centre Family History Society Memories in Time Mentis Ltd Methodist Archives NZ Micrographics NZSG National

