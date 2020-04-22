Beamafilm beckons

Beamafilm is the newest (and therefore shiniest) of the streaming video services Christchurch City Libraries subscribes and finally I've had a chance to dig in and have a good look at what movies and docos might tickle my particular fancy. What treasures might be hiding there for me to find?

Folks, there are some great cinematic (and televisual) treats to be had there. The following list is tweaked to the idiosyncracies of my own somewhat questionable taste. You might well turn your nose up at all of these, and yet, I can't help feeling that there might be something in the Beamafilm schedule that you'll love too. Just dive in and take a look for yourself.

Classics I never got around to watching

For whatever reason, these are all movies I've been curious about over the years (partly due to their reputation) but didn't have easy access to. NO MORE EXCUSES.

Random kids' stuff (with redheads)

Auburn-headed protagonists in wholesome family fare? Check!

- This 1983 action comedy was not Nicole Kidman's film debut (that honour belongs to Bush Christmas which is also available on Beamafilm) but it's the one that has the most embarrassing name/gimmick and features an adult man in a red wig as her somewhat unconvincing stunt double. Worth it for the "look how young Nicole Kidman is" associated screeching, I reckon. Playing Beatie Bow - I borrowed a paperback copy of the source novel from the mobile library back in the 1980s and it was a movie tie-in copy that featured the stars of the film on the cover. I really enjoyed Ruth Park's book (a sort of Aussie-set Outlander time travel tale for teens), but never had the chance to see the film. Now is the time. (Okay, the lead character doesn't actually have red hair but it's probably auburn in a certain light?)

