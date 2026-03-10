Podcast – Sleep health

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

We don't often consider sleep a human right - yet, it is fundamental to our physical and mental wellbeing, as well as our day-to-day cognitive and social functioning. Guests Dee Muller (Sleep/Wake Research Centre), Jasneek Chawla (Child Health Research Centre, University of Queensland; Australasian Sleep Association) and Sally Staton (Queensland Brain Institute) discuss the importance of sleep, and how sleep is both shaped by and perpetuates social inequities.

Show first aired on 7 July 2025 on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

