Granny McFlitter, perennial knitter, is back once more with crazier knitting than ever before!

Granny McFlitter Stitches up a Storm is the latest book in this endearing series written by Heather Haylock and illustrated by Lael Chisholm. This time, Granny has gone camping in a delightful, yellow caravan named Purl, complete with knitted curtains and colourful knitted bunting. While Granny is camping--because no matter where she is, or what she's up to, Granny McFlitter will always be knitting--she knits herself such ridiculous items as a bucket and spade, a surfboard, and a teapot and cup. But, oh no, Guzzle the Goat has stowed away in the caravan, and Guzzle likes to eat just as much as Granny likes to knit, and what's more, it seems he likes eating knitting more than anything else! Poor Granny! All her new things are nibbled, gobbled, and guzzled.

Then, just when Granny has put everything to rights, would you believe it, up comes a storm which turns the whole campsite upside down. And that's when Guzzle comes into his own...

I've loved Granny McFlitter ever since I read the first book about this champion knitter, probably because she reminds me so much of all the Grannies in my life. My Granny B, who was just as quirky and crafty as Granny McF; my Mum, Nana J to my kids, who keeps right on knitting, like it or not! And my honorary Granny, Pearl (not Purl) who was always dashing about, just like Granny McF with her high kicks and hi-jinks, and she was always knitting too! Granny McFlitter is the best of the Grannies all rolled into one.

Another great thing about these books is that, without being preachy or didactic, they give opportunities to talk about the world around us, both our impact on nature, as when Granny helps the penguins after an oil spill in Champion Knitter, and also nature's impact on us, as in this story, when the campers' holidays are turned upside by the storm.

As usual, Lael's illustrations are a perfect match for the bouncy, rhyming story. Granny seems to just dance right of the page, her nimble feet accompanied by lyrical words that don't miss a beat.

Granny McFlitter Stitches up a Storm is out now from Penguin Random House.

But wait, there's more!