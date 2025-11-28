Best book covers of 2025 – My pick of Aotearoa’s finest

It's interesting that one of Aotearoa's biggest literary cause célèbres this year was about book covers. The story about the use of AI in book covers was broken by Steve Braunias, and reverberated around the motu and the world. All sorts of opinions on the importance (or not) of book covers were chucked about. But join me here in the camp of "book cover appreciators", for I am on your side. A book cover at its best is a piece of art; it looks awesome, it's enticing, it both makes you want to open the book and reflects what's inside.
Kia ora to writers, publishers, designers, artists, and photographers who make book covers - we see you. Love your mahi!
On that note, here are my picks of the best book covers of 2025 - it's not easy to make this selection as New Zealanders are very good at cover art.
Here are some of 2025's most eye-catching book covers. Please share your faves in the comments!
Best of 2025: Sick Power Trip
My best of the year is Sick Power Trip by Erik Kennedy, published by Te Herenga Waka University Press. It is designed by Todd Atticus. Find out more about how this cover was made from Todd.
More goodies by Todd this year. The cover of The Book of Guilt is based on a vintage 1950s travel poster for Margate.
Shout out to Te Herenga Waka University Press
Always, always with the good covers. Right from when I started picking best book covers back in 2013, Te Herenga Waka University Press (then Victoria University Press) was a standout publisher and my two winners that year were both published by them.
This year, they published the winner, and the two other stellar Todd Atticus covers I just mentioned. But there is more. Just a basic trawl through the titles THWUP published in 2025 reveals good covers galore. The fact that their information on a book includes details of the cover design shows how they value book covers.
Some favourites:
This compulsion in us by Tina Makereti. Cover design by @chloereweti.mahi and cover photo and author photo: @elstudiosphotography
Surplus women by Michelle Duff. Cover photograph: Tia Ranginui; Cover design: Johnson Witehira
Giving birth to my father by Tusiata Avia. Cover art: Pati Solomona Tyrell
I 💜 Violet and the Violets
The covers of Violet and the Velvets book 1 and 2 by Rachael King, illustrated by Phoebe Morris (inside and outside) very much capture the absolutely joy of these books.
Violet and the Velvets: The case of the missing stuff
Violet and the Velvets: The case of the angry ghost
More for kids:
Taniwha Gavin Bishop
Filo's butterflies Litea Fuata, illustrated by Myo Kim
A guide to Rocks Sacha Cotter and Josh Morgan
A song for you and I K O'Neill
Why not? The almost true story of stuff that actually happened in a library Swapna Haddow, illustrated by Daron Parton
Pukapuka Vasanti Unka
Detective Beans: Adventures in Cat Town Li Chen
Mother of the Nation: Whina Cooper and the long walk for Justice David Hill, illustrated by Story Hemi-Morehouse
Mum's busy work Jacinda Ardern, illustrated by Ruby Jones
Taku Ikura Tuatahi Qiane Matata-Sipu, illustrated by Isobel Joy Te Aho-White
Rākau: The ancient forests of Aotearoa Ned Barraud
Te kai kōhua nui Angie Belcher, illustrated by Zak Ātea, translated by Pānia Papa
Whenua Isobel Joy Te Aho-White
Big Books
Not in size, but in impact - covers of popular books.
A different kind of power Jacinda Ardern
Careless People Sarah Wynn- Williams
Florals and designs
How to paint a nude Sam Mahon
The humiliation of Millicent Salmond Jenny Lynch
He Puāwai: A Natural history of New Zealand flowers P.J. Garnock-Jones
The Floral Dream Olivia McCord
Māori Ora Hira Nathan
Font
Sometimes typography and lettering are the feature that captures your eye.
Kings of this world Elizabeth Knox
If we knew how to we would Emma Barnes
Oceans between us: Pacific peoples and racism edited by Sereana Naepi
1985 Dominic Hoey
Pātaka kai: Growing kai sovereignty Jessica Hutchings
Mettle Anne-Marie Te Whiu
Billing people Craig Moller
Cold wire Chloe Gong
Eddie Sparkle's Bridal Taxi Frankie McMillan
Whāia Te Taniwha Te Puna o Waiwhetū Christchurch Art Gallery
Whenua Te Puna o Waiwhetū Christchurch Art Gallery
Art and Photography
If a book is about art or photography, it makes for a strong and beautiful cover. If you have an artist or illustrator make the cover art, that works too. Or else you could take a painting or an artwork and use it on the cover. These can all work.
Aotearoa light Peter Laurenson
Fire and Ice Hazel Phillips
Mad Diva Cadence Chung
Ghosts on every corner scratch builds by Ghostcat (Mike Beer), words by Dr Reuben Woods, photography by Dave Richards
Over under fed Amy Marguerite
Central Otago Couture: The Eden Hore collection Jane Malthus and Claire Regnault, photos by Derek Henderson
Northbound Naomi Arnold
Colour Full
I love a bold colour scheme.
The stars are a million glittering worlds Gina Butson
Good things come and go Josie Shapiro
Giving good face
It works particularly well with biographies and memoirs. People showing their true face in both the cover, and on the page.
After the war Patricia Fenton
Anecdotage Margaret Mills
Anything could happen Grant Robertson
Chris Knox: Not given lightly Craig Robertson
Full circle Jenny-May Clarkson
Mana Tame Iti
No words for this Alison Mau
Speaking my language: Te Kōrero i tōku reo Mike McRoberts
The Unlikely Doctor Dr Timoti Te Moke
Yesterday when I was young Suzanne Lynch
3D
These covers use space and objects in an interesting way.
Mrs D is not on a diet Lotta Dann
Hiding Place Lynley Edmeades
Comfort cooking Wendy Morgan
So over sharing Elissa Brent Weissman
