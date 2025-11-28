Best book covers of 2025 – My pick of Aotearoa’s finest

It's interesting that one of Aotearoa's biggest literary cause célèbres this year was about book covers. The story about the use of AI in book covers was broken by Steve Braunias, and reverberated around the motu and the world. All sorts of opinions on the importance (or not) of book covers were chucked about. But join me here in the camp of "book cover appreciators", for I am on your side. A book cover at its best is a piece of art; it looks awesome, it's enticing, it both makes you want to open the book and reflects what's inside.

Kia ora to writers, publishers, designers, artists, and photographers who make book covers - we see you. Love your mahi!

On that note, here are my picks of the best book covers of 2025 - it's not easy to make this selection as New Zealanders are very good at cover art.

Here are some of 2025's most eye-catching book covers. Please share your faves in the comments!

Best of 2025: Sick Power Trip

My best of the year is Sick Power Trip by Erik Kennedy, published by Te Herenga Waka University Press. It is designed by Todd Atticus. Find out more about how this cover was made from Todd.

More goodies by Todd this year. The cover of The Book of Guilt is based on a vintage 1950s travel poster for Margate.

Shout out to Te Herenga Waka University Press

Always, always with the good covers. Right from when I started picking best book covers back in 2013, Te Herenga Waka University Press (then Victoria University Press) was a standout publisher and my two winners that year were both published by them.

This year, they published the winner, and the two other stellar Todd Atticus covers I just mentioned. But there is more. Just a basic trawl through the titles THWUP published in 2025 reveals good covers galore. The fact that their information on a book includes details of the cover design shows how they value book covers.

Some favourites:

This compulsion in us by Tina Makereti. Cover design by @chloereweti.mahi and cover photo and author photo: @elstudiosphotography

Surplus women by Michelle Duff. Cover photograph: Tia Ranginui; Cover design: Johnson Witehira

Giving birth to my father by Tusiata Avia. Cover art: Pati Solomona Tyrell

I 💜 Violet and the Violets

The covers of Violet and the Velvets book 1 and 2 by Rachael King, illustrated by Phoebe Morris (inside and outside) very much capture the absolutely joy of these books.

Violet and the Velvets: The case of the missing stuff

Violet and the Velvets: The case of the angry ghost

More for kids:

Taniwha Gavin Bishop

Filo's butterflies Litea Fuata, illustrated by Myo Kim

A guide to Rocks Sacha Cotter and Josh Morgan

A song for you and I K O'Neill

Why not? The almost true story of stuff that actually happened in a library Swapna Haddow, illustrated by Daron Parton

Pukapuka Vasanti Unka

Detective Beans: Adventures in Cat Town Li Chen

Mother of the Nation: Whina Cooper and the long walk for Justice David Hill, illustrated by Story Hemi-Morehouse

Mum's busy work Jacinda Ardern, illustrated by Ruby Jones

Taku Ikura Tuatahi Qiane Matata-Sipu, illustrated by Isobel Joy Te Aho-White

Rākau: The ancient forests of Aotearoa Ned Barraud

Te kai kōhua nui Angie Belcher, illustrated by Zak Ātea, translated by Pānia Papa

Whenua Isobel Joy Te Aho-White

Big Books

Not in size, but in impact - covers of popular books.

A different kind of power Jacinda Ardern

Careless People Sarah Wynn- Williams

Florals and designs

How to paint a nude Sam Mahon

The humiliation of Millicent Salmond Jenny Lynch

He Puāwai: A Natural history of New Zealand flowers P.J. Garnock-Jones

The Floral Dream Olivia McCord

Māori Ora Hira Nathan

Font

Sometimes typography and lettering are the feature that captures your eye.

Kings of this world Elizabeth Knox

If we knew how to we would Emma Barnes

Oceans between us: Pacific peoples and racism edited by Sereana Naepi

1985 Dominic Hoey

Pātaka kai: Growing kai sovereignty Jessica Hutchings

Mettle Anne-Marie Te Whiu

Billing people Craig Moller

Cold wire Chloe Gong

Eddie Sparkle's Bridal Taxi Frankie McMillan

Whāia Te Taniwha Te Puna o Waiwhetū Christchurch Art Gallery

Whenua Te Puna o Waiwhetū Christchurch Art Gallery

Art and Photography

If a book is about art or photography, it makes for a strong and beautiful cover. If you have an artist or illustrator make the cover art, that works too. Or else you could take a painting or an artwork and use it on the cover. These can all work.

Aotearoa light Peter Laurenson

Fire and Ice Hazel Phillips

Mad Diva Cadence Chung

Ghosts on every corner scratch builds by Ghostcat (Mike Beer), words by Dr Reuben Woods, photography by Dave Richards

Over under fed Amy Marguerite

Central Otago Couture: The Eden Hore collection Jane Malthus and Claire Regnault, photos by Derek Henderson

Northbound Naomi Arnold

Colour Full

I love a bold colour scheme.

The stars are a million glittering worlds Gina Butson

Good things come and go Josie Shapiro

Giving good face

It works particularly well with biographies and memoirs. People showing their true face in both the cover, and on the page.

After the war Patricia Fenton

Anecdotage Margaret Mills

Anything could happen Grant Robertson

Chris Knox: Not given lightly Craig Robertson

Full circle Jenny-May Clarkson

Mana Tame Iti

No words for this Alison Mau

Speaking my language: Te Kōrero i tōku reo Mike McRoberts

The Unlikely Doctor Dr Timoti Te Moke

Yesterday when I was young Suzanne Lynch

3D

These covers use space and objects in an interesting way.

Mrs D is not on a diet Lotta Dann

Hiding Place Lynley Edmeades

Comfort cooking Wendy Morgan

So over sharing Elissa Brent Weissman

More best book covers

For more on local book covers and design, see the PANZ Book Design Awards

Best book covers of previous years