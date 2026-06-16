Podcast – The importance of Outdoor Education

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

The proposed changes to secondary education will mean Outdoor Education (along with several other subjects) will become a 'vocational pathway'. How might this change impact the teaching of this subject, and why is getting out and learning in the outdoors so critical to our tamariki and rangatahi? We hear from Outdoor Education enthusiasts who bring a range of experiences to the discussion: high school students Jessie Smith and Dela Beardsley, teacher Phil Washbourn, Mark Bruce-Miller (CE of Whenua Iti Outdoors) and Fiona McDonald (CE of Education Outdoors NZ).

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