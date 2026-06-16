Podcast – The importance of Outdoor Education

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Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

The proposed changes to secondary education will mean Outdoor Education (along with several other subjects) will become a 'vocational pathway'. How might this change impact the teaching of this subject, and why is getting out and learning in the outdoors so critical to our tamariki and rangatahi? We hear from Outdoor Education enthusiasts who bring a range of experiences to the discussion: high school students Jessie Smith and Dela Beardsley, teacher Phil Washbourn, Mark Bruce-Miller (CE of Whenua Iti Outdoors) and Fiona McDonald (CE of Education Outdoors NZ).

 

Transcript - Outdoor education

 

Find more in our collection

 

Catalogue record for Dirty Teaching: a Beginner's Guide to Learning OutdoorsCatalogue record for Forest school adventureCatalogue record for Grow wildCatalogue record for Naturally inclusiveCatalogue record for Wild learningCatalogue record for Outdoor fundamentalsCatalogue record for Outdoor Learning Across the CurriculumCatalogue record for How to raise a wild child

Catalogue record for Outdoor Learning: a Year at Auchlone Collection (streaming video)

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