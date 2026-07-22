Podcast – The Aotearoa funding landscape

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Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Aotearoa New Zealand has one of the largest voluntary and charity sectors in the world. How are these thousands of organisations resourced, and what are the trends over time in terms of funding priorities? Our guests Lani Evans, Ta'ase Vaoga and Duncan Matthews bring long-term engagement with and expertise in the philanthropic and funding sectors to this kōrero.

 

Transcript - Funding landscape

Catalogue record for what the fundraisingCatalogue record for The fundraising readerCatalogue record for Effective fundraisingCatalogue record for The forgotten foundations of fundraisingCatalogue record for The nonprofit fundraising solutionCatalogue record for The Insider's Guide to GrantmakingCatalogue record for The endowment handbookCatalogue record for Mobile for goodCatalogue record for Fundraising principles and practice

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