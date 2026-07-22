Podcast – The Aotearoa funding landscape

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Aotearoa New Zealand has one of the largest voluntary and charity sectors in the world. How are these thousands of organisations resourced, and what are the trends over time in terms of funding priorities? Our guests Lani Evans, Ta'ase Vaoga and Duncan Matthews bring long-term engagement with and expertise in the philanthropic and funding sectors to this kōrero.

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In the library collection

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The show is also available on the following platforms: