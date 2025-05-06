Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Mike Berry, 1942-2025
English actor and singer
-
Clem Burke, 1954-2025
American drummer with the band Blondie
-
Pope Francis, 1936-2025
Head of the Catholic Church since 2013
-
Jane Gardam, 1928-2025
English writer of children’s and adult fiction
-
Kerry Greenwood, 1954-2025
Australian author and lawyer, who wrote the Phryne Fisher series
-
Robyn Kahukiwa, 1938-2025
Māori artist, illustrator and children’s book author. Read Moata's post Moe mai rā, e Robyn Kahukiwa
-
Sam Keen, 1931-2025
American author, professor and philosopher
-
Val Kilmer, 1959-2025
American actor, known for Top Gun and Batman Forever
-
Peter Lovesey, 1936-2025
English author of historical and contemporary detective fiction who also wrote under the pseudonym of Peter Lear
-
Jean Marsh, 1934-2025
English actress and writer who co-created and starred in the TV series Upstairs, Downstairs
-
Peter Seiffert, 1954-2025
German operatic tenor
Add a comment to: Recent necrology, April 2025