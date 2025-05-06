Recent necrology, April 2025

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Pope Francis, 1936-2025
    Head of the Catholic Church since 2013
  • Jane Gardam, 1928-2025
    English writer of children’s and adult fiction

  • Sam Keen, 1931-2025
    American author, professor and philosopher
  • Peter Lovesey, 1936-2025
    English author of historical and contemporary detective fiction who also wrote under the pseudonym of Peter Lear

