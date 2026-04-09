Recent necrology, March 2026

Some well-known people who have died recently
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John Coley, 1935-2026
New Zealand painter and art critic, Director of Robert McDougall Art Gallery, 1981-1995
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Len Deighton, 1929-2026
English author of spy thrillers
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Paul Ehrlich, 1932-2026
American biologist, author and environmentalist
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Eric Espiner, 1934-2026
New Zealand medical researcher
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Jürgen Habermas, 1929-2026
German philosopher and social theorist
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Michael Hague, 1948-2026
American illustrator
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Dilworth Karaka, 1950-2026
Founding member and longtime frontman of Herbs
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Chuck Norris, 1940-2026
American martial artist and actor
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Philip Trusttum, 1940-2026
New Zealand figurative expressionist artist
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