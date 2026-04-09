Recent necrology, March 2026

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Some well-known people who have died recently

  • John Coley, 1935-2026
    New Zealand painter and art critic, Director of Robert McDougall Art Gallery, 1981-1995
  • Paul Ehrlich, 1932-2026
    American biologist, author and environmentalist

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