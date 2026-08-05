Recent necrology, July 2026

Some well-known people who have died recently
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Bill Birch, 1934-2026
Former New Zealand politician, Minister of Finance
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Brenda Fricker, 1945-2026
Irish actress
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Jim Hopkins, 1946-2026
Waitaki councillor, author, scriptwriter and former broadcaster
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Kevin Keegan, 1951-2026
Former English soccer captain and manager
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Edward Lucie-Smith, 1933-2026
Jamaican-born English writer, poet, art critic, curator and broadcaster
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Sam Neill, 1947-2026
Legendary New Zealand actor
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Bill Oddie, 1941-2026
English actor, comedian, writer and wildlife presenter
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Vincent Pastore, 1946-2026
American actor best known for his role in The Sopranos
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Joanna Pettet, 1942-2026
London-born Hollywood actress
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Bonnie Tyler, 1951-2026
Welsh singer
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