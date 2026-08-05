Recent necrology, July 2026

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Bill Birch, 1934-2026
    Former New Zealand politician, Minister of Finance
  • Jim Hopkins, 1946-2026
    Waitaki councillor, author, scriptwriter and former broadcaster

Bill Birch: Minister of Everything She died young: a life in fragments Words on wings Inventions from the shed Pursuing social justice in New Zealand

  • Kevin Keegan, 1951-2026
    Former English soccer captain and manager
  • Edward Lucie-Smith, 1933-2026
    Jamaican-born English writer, poet, art critic, curator and broadcaster
  • Sam Neill, 1947-2026
    Legendary New Zealand actor

My life in football Latin American art since 1900 Did I ever tell you this? Hunt for the Wilderpeople The Pacific: in the wake of Captain Cook, with Sam Neill

  • Bill Oddie, 1941-2026
    English actor, comedian, writer and wildlife presenter

Bill Oddie unplucked: columns, blogs and musings Tales of a ludicrous bird gardener The Goodies: the complete LWT series The last supper: a Sopranos session Straight from the heart

Add a comment

More by ChristchurchCat

Recent necrology, June 2026

Recent necrology, March 2026

Discover New Posts

WORD writers: Which wave-making book should everyone read?

WORD writers: Who or what has made waves in your life?

Dive in the Deep End: Fionaccl's top picks for WORD

Add a comment to: Recent necrology, July 2026

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi