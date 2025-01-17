The Dark and the Light: David Lynch

I was checking my email this morning, and one from Pitchfork was headlined with the news that David Lynch is dead. No! I thought, but a quick scan of the internet confirmed the news. When I arrived at work, the distinctive sound of the Twin Peaks music by Angelo Badalamenti filled the air and I had a wee cry.

David Lynch, Visionary Director of ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Blue Velvet,’ Dies at 78 in Variety is a fine summary of his life, career, and that unmistakable Lynchian style (hard to define, but totally recognisable - sexy, surreal, dark, dreamy, existential terror and droll humour).

My first Lynch experience was watching his 1984 Dune, but the movie that made me an eternal fan was his 1986 Blue Velvet, also starring Kyle McLachlan (who is the coffee drinking Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks). Have a read of Kyle's tribute to David on Instagram 💔. I have followed his work ever since, but confess I only watched the first episode of the new Twin Peaks as it scared the bejesus out of me. David Lynch has always had that power.

Have a look into our collection for more by - and about - David Lynch.

David Lynch

Watch the doco The Art Life (we have it on DVD and streaming video. It combines his art, music, and films with a look into his life.

David Lynch: The Art Life



I didn't know about Room to Dream "Part-memoir, part-biography, Room To Dream interweaves Lynch's own reflections on his life with the story of those times, as told by Kristine McKenna, drawing from extensive and explosive interviews with ninety of Lynch's friends, family members, actors, agents, musicians and collaborators." We have the book and eBook.

Room to Dream



Movies

His legendary movies include The Elephant Man, Eraserhead, Wild at Heart and Inland Empire. We have his classic Mulholland Drive on DVD and streaming video.

Mulholland Drive



TV

Twin Peaks - the legendary telly show that had us all wondering who killed Laura Palmer?

Twin Peaks



More Twin Peaks

More Lynch

This book is on order, pop a hold on if you are interested.

Weirdsville USA



You can dive into eDS to find much much more on David Lynch - magazine and newspaper articles, even academic journals.

Unexpected treats

Lynch directed Duran Duran in:

Duran Duran: Unstaged



He made a cameo as legendary director John Ford in the recent Spielberg film The Fabelmans (we have it on DVD and streaming video)

The Fabelmans



And apparently he was the voice of the mad scientist in “Robot Chicken.”