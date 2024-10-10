Recent necrology, September 2024

by

Some well-known people who have died recently:

  • James Earl Jones, 1931-2024
    American actor known for his roles in film roles and theatre

Best of the Jackson 5 The Lion King Star Wars: A New Hope Kris Kristofferson Wild Bill Hickok

  • Peb Simmons, 1935-2024
    Christchurch biographer, poet and essayist
  • Maggie Smith, 1934-2024
    One of Britain's most recognisable and prolific actresses

Neurotribes The adventures of One-Eared-Blue-Bear No ordinary woman Downton Abbey - The London season The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Add a comment

More by ChristchurchCat

Recent necrology, August 2024

Recent necrology, June and July 2024

Recent necrology, May 2024

Discover New Posts

Podcast – Geneva Conventions at 75

Aotearoa NZ Bookshop Day Saturday 12 October 2024

Read It Before You See It 2024: Stephen King, García Márquez

Add a comment to: Recent necrology, September 2024

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi