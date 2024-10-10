Recent necrology, September 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently:
-
Garry Arthur, 1936-2024
Christchurch artist and author
-
Tito Jackson, 1953-2024
American musician. He was a founding member of the Jackson 5. Read interviews and reviews about the Jackson 5 in Rock's Backpages
-
James Earl Jones, 1931-2024
American actor known for his roles in film roles and theatre
-
Will Jennings, 1944-2024
Award winning American lyricist
-
Kris Kristofferson, 1936-2024
Singer, songwriter and actor. Read interviews and reviews about Kris Kristofferson in Rock's Backpages
-
Sergio Mendes, 1941-2024
Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger. Read about Sergio Mendes in Rock's Backpages
-
Steve Silberman, 1957-2024
American science journalist
-
Peb Simmons, 1935-2024
Christchurch biographer, poet and essayist
-
Maggie Smith, 1934-2024
One of Britain's most recognisable and prolific actresses
