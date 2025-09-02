Epic Adventures: Naomi Arnold and Kate Evans

A trail that stretches the full length of Aotearoa, from Bluff at the bottom of the South Island to Te Rerenga Wairua at the very top of the North, is no small feat to walk. Yet one New Zealand author and hiking extraordinaire has done just that, sharing her journey across Te Araroa with all its challenges, moments of isolation, and profound spiritual awakenings. Alongside her story, another author takes us somewhere seemingly closer to home yet just as extraordinary: into the world of the feijoa. This humble green fruit, found in countless Kiwi backyards, carries with it a rich tale of where it comes from, how it has taken root here, and the way it brings people together through culture, language, and fellowship. At this morning session of WORD Christchurch Festival 2025, these two remarkable women brought their journeys into conversation. Stories of landscapes crossed, communities encountered, and the surprising ways something as vast as a country-long hike or as simple as a feijoa can connect us. I was lucky enough to be in the room, to feel the energy, and to come away inspired by the greatness of their achievements and the generosity of their storytelling.

As the audience settled into their seats, the room buzzed with lively chatter. Around me, people were already discussing the authors’ books, and little snippets of conversation carried through the air. Some turned in their chairs to strike up conversations, while others unexpectedly discovered friends they hadn’t realised were also attending, proof of how strongly these stories resonate. What struck me most was the sense of intention: everyone was here to listen, to learn, and to connect more personally with the authors, with the chance to ask their burning questions at the end.

Naomi Arnold, author of Northbound, shared with the audience her journey walking the full length of Te Araroa, expanding on some of the stories from her book. She was just 23 years old when she first felt inspired to achieve the remarkable feat of walking both islands. For ten years, she tried desperately to make it happen, but, as many of us can relate, life kept getting in the way and she struggled to find the time for such a challenge. Finally, in 2023, she decided there would be no more waiting, this time, she would go ahead and experience the adventure she had been dreaming of. Naomi admits she doesn’t see herself as naturally adventurous, but it was the simple act of looking at a map and imagining what it brought to life that inspired her to take each step along the trail she had once only seen on paper.

Northbound



Kate Evans, author of Feijoa: A Story of Obsession and Belonging, shared her experiences travelling the world to understand more about the feijoa and how this simple fruit has woven itself into different cultures, creating connections across countries. The Feijoa originates from South America and Kate spent significant time there, learning stories from local communities and discovering that many of these tales had never been told, stories she felt deserved to be shared with the world. Spanning ten years of ethnographic-style research, during which she immersed herself in different cultures, languages, and customs, Kate brings all of this together in her newly published book. At the same time, she was learning to be a writer, working for New Zealand Geographic and doing television work. I’m truly glad she chose the path of writing, because this is such a unique concept, who would have imagined a whole book about a fruit? But Kate has done it with passion, insight, and a remarkable exploration of the ways food connects us across the globe.

Feijoa



During her explorations on the Te Araroa trail, Naomi described feeling a deep sense of loneliness, a natural human reaction to such an isolated journey. For long stretches she saw no one, until one day she recounted a story from her book that became an emotional turning point. With a tremor in her voice and tears almost falling, she shared a moving memory of a friend who surprised her on the trail. Because of unpredictable delays, rivers to cross, weather shifts, and other challenges of the wilderness, it had been nearly impossible to plan catchups, so this unexpected meeting became even more precious. It reminded her just how vital human connection and friendship are, especially in moments of solitude.

While exploring South America, Kate travelled to Brazil to see the hinterlands and understand how feijoas grow in their natural habitat. She spoke of her wish to visit an Indigenous community, though explained that this is complex and requires cultural permission and respect. Instead, she was able to spend time with an Afro-Brazilian community, where she learned about their history of slavery and how freed or escaped people had gone on to form their own community organisations. From there, Kate connected her stories to the present, noting that researchers at the University of Auckland are now studying feijoa extract for its potential role in helping with diabetes. Yet for her, the fruit itself remains grounding, because eating it reconnects us to our roots, reminding us of the simple act of kneeling down to gather it with our hands.

Lastly, Naomi closed the session with a heartfelt and wholesome story about her devoted husband, who followed her GPS tracker religiously. He even involved his students in her journey, keeping them updated on where she might be next and sending out email updates as her adventure unfolded. Though he worried constantly, he never let it show, choosing instead to respect her solitude and the independence of her trek. Over the course of her journey through the wilderness, from the bottom of the South to the tip of the North, Naomi recorded nearly 12,000 voice notes. I’m sure we are all thankful for these firsthand accounts that have now been transformed into Naomi’s newly published book. Despite the immense challenges of solitude, exposure, and endurance, she shared that she hopes to one day walk the length of New Zealand in reverse, from North to South, and laughed with the audience that perhaps she will release Southbound in six years’ time.

Jemimah,

Hapori, Tūranga

WORD Christchurch