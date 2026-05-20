10 Reasons Why I’m Excited to Hear Louise Erdrich in Conversation with Nic Low at the Piano Next Week

1. In 2021, I read The Sentence on a recommendation from a friend, having never read anything by Louise Erdrich before. I’m so pleased I did — it is an incredible, of-the-minute, deeply generous book set in Minneapolis, 2020. Erdrich puts community and connectedness at the heart of this book despite (and because of!) the deep pain turmoil that year presented — I'm looking forward to hearing more about this balance in her writing.

The Sentence



2. The Sentence is set in a bookshop very similar to the one Erdrich runs in real life — Birchbark Bookshop, an independent bookshop in Minneapolis with a focus on the writing and art of indigenous creators. And in her writing, Erdrich explores the lives, landscapes, stories and struggles of Native American people, informed by her own experiences and those of her ancestors. She’s the perfect author to pair with interviewer Nic Low, whose recent memoir Uprising about his explorations of Kā Tiritiri o Te Moana (The Southern Alps) was another of my favourite reads in 2021. (More on Nic Low in reason number 9!)

3. On Birchbark Bookshop’s website, there’s a page dedicated to the dogs (and other animals) of the bookshop, complete with reading recommendations. This feels like a good sign.

4. Because writers tend to be big readers, whenever I go to a WORD Christchurch event I leave with a big list of new books, authors and other media to explore. I have no doubt this event will be the same!

5. Speaking of book lists, one reason I am such a fan of The Sentence is that it includes some reading recommendations at the end — from the characters themselves. Genius!

6. While I love The Sentence, I’m not super familiar with the rest of Erdrich’s work — which I think is ideal literary-event-going circumstances. It means that there is something to hook me, but I’m expecting to hear about many things that are new to me and will stretch my thinking too.

7. And there is a lot to dive into! Erdrich has been writing for many, many years now, and not just novels — she is a poet, memoirist, and children’s author too. She’s widely considered one of the USA’s greatest living authors, and has a ton of accolades to her name, including the Pulitzer Prize for her novel The Night Watchman.

The Night Watchman



8. Her most recent book is a collection of short stories called The Python’s Kiss. It’s been sitting on my coffee table for weeks, so I can savour a story every couple of days with my morning cup of tea. So far, these stories have been truly exceptional — witty, varied, empathetic, surprising. I can’t wait to hear the details about their creation.

Python's Kiss



9. As mentioned, Nic Low is chairing this event, so we’re in very good hands. A couple of years ago Low interviewed Eleanor Catton (of The Luminaries fame) for another WORD event and he was such a wise, warm, engaging presence — an energy he brings to every event I’ve seen him at. I’m really looking forward to hearing him and Erdrich discuss storytelling, ancestral knowledge, and landscape from their indigenous perspectives.

10. Lastly — it’s very nearly winter now. The leaves have almost gone, the nights are long and getting colder... this time of year lends itself well to introspection, big ideas, and curling up somewhere soft and warm with a new book. What better way to kick off the cosy season than by gathering with a crowd of bookish thinkers to have our brains expanded through the words and wisdom of two exceptional storytellers?

Louise Erdrich: Land, Legacy and the Python’s Kiss presented by WORD Christchurch is on at The Piano, Tuesday 26 May, 6pm to 7pm.

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This WORD Christchurch event is presented in partnership with Auckland Writers Festival.

Louise Erdrich's novels

View books by Louise Erdrich in our collection

More about Louise

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Ray, Tūranga