Get into Zines this September!

Zinefest Christchurch, the annual celebration of DIY magazine making, is happening this year on Sunday 29 September, in Tautoru / TSB Space at Tūranga. Registrations for stallholders are open until 20 September. To celebrate, Christchurch City Libraries in conjunction with Funtime Comics and CHCH / Ōtautahi Zine Library are offering a series of workshops and drop-ins for visitors to have a taste of zinemaking.

Zines come in all shapes and sizes, and can be folded in lots of different ways. Visit our page on zines and zinemaking to find out more. They can be made with a hard or a paper cover - made the old school way - or designed on a computer. Zines can be used to advertise bands, share artwork, political opinions and cartoons, flash fiction and poetry. Or all at of these things at once! Bring along some spare change or a pen drive for copying.

Saturday 7 September : Make a Zine Workshop

Facilitation Space, Auahatanga | Creativity, 4th Floor, Tūranga. 1pm to 3pm All ages.

Try your hand at making your own Zine with Fee Jay. There are lots of examples of zine formats, with materials for drawing, and copying the old school way.

Saturday 14 September : Funtime Comics



Facilitation Space, Auahatanga | Creativity, 4th Floor, Tūranga. 1pm to 5pm All ages.

The creatives behind the Funtime Comics Anthology meet at Tūranga on the second Saturday of each month. Chat to or create alongside Funtime's artists. For this session we've made the labs available for those who use Adobe Illustrator.

Sunday 22 September : Zine Time Workshop

Activity Room, Hapori | Connectivity, Level 1, Tūranga. 1pm to 3pm. 12yrs +

Join Alicia in a repeat of the workshop she took during Youth Week. Make your own A3 folded zines to take home or post in the Library PostBox to share.

Saturday 28 September : Zinefest Open Time

Facilitation Space, Auahatanga | Creativity, 4th Floor, Tūranga. 1pm to 5pm. All ages.

Rushing to finish your zines for Zinefest? Drop-in and use our space and resources. Hard copy materials and Adobe Illustrator available (for the experienced).

Sunday 29 September : Zinefest

Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga. 10am to 5pm



The annual Ōtautahi Zinefest aims to foster creativity within Christchurch and brings together creatives to celebrate DIY publishing, zines and zine culture. Zine makers from across the country will be coming together to sell their wares.

CHCH/Ōtautahi Zine Library

We are also pleased to be hosting an exhibition of zines from the CHCH/Ōtautahi Zine Library. We'll be displaying these taonga in the Facilitation Space on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4.

The CHCH/Ōtautahi Zine Library is a new permanent collection of local, national and international self published materials, in Christchurch. The Library collection will move around other accessible arts and cultural spaces to ensure it can be enjoyed by all. Organised by Jane Maloney of MK Press