Arwen’s picks – Friends and Heroes: WORD Christchurch 2024

WORD Christchurch Festival 2024 has arrived faster than I can handle! Here’s my quick round up of the top 3 because by the time you blink it will be WORD 2025.

Number one is Hine Toa: Ngāhuia te Awekōtuku.

Ngāhuia is a personal hero, we would be here all day if I was to describe how much I revere her. She has just published Hine Toa and apparently, it’s beyond fantastic. I have only just picked up my copy, but The Spinoff review is very convincing. If you haven’t heard of her, she is a Māori academic and activist who spearheaded the 70s gay liberation movement. She will be joining Tina Makereti, author of The Mires, in conversation.





My next stop will be Confluence, the third edition of this successful event and the first one I’ve been able to attend! An evening of Pacific and Māori excellence – with poetry reading and live music. What really sold me this year is the talented lineup of Daisy Speaks, the Judah Band, Rangikura (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou), Talia (Te Āti Haunui a-Pāpārangi, Uenuku), Faith Wilson, plus guests. Daisy Speaks and Isla are two of my favourite performers and I’m a huuuge fan of Tayi Tibble, but I’ve never seen her live, so I’m really looking forward to this one.





ZineFest is always a highlight. I’ve been a stallholder for nearly a decade now, before it was a WORD event. I won’t be there representing libraries but do stop by and have a chat if you see me. I also want to highlight some of the awesome workshops that are happening in the lead up. Lots of them are free at the library.

However, there are some for the more advanced zine makers which are being held by some very, very talented people and are unfortunately on days that I work. Sarah Lund’s Advanced Zine Conceptualization should be an absolute treat. She’s the loveliest person and a next level Zine maker. Market entry is free on Saturday, 31 August if you want to know what it’s all about, stop by the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū.

Happy WORD Christchurch!

