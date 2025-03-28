Ghosts On Every Corner: Ghostcat stirs up memories with builds of 13 iconic Christchurch places

by

Ōtautahi Christchurch has lost many special buildings because of the earthquakes. But — like every city — buildings disappeared before then, businesses came and went, bricks and mortar were revamped ... It's what time does. But places live on in our memory. The artist Ghostcat is highly attuned to this nostalgia. His "Ghosts On Ever Corner" project has evolved over five years, and has now emerged as a collection of 13 iconic Christchurch places including Smith's Bookshop, Java Cafe, and Wizards Arcade. 

At a special event in ChristChurch Cathedral on Friday 21 March, keen tour groups heard from the team that worked on Ghosts On Every Corner, and the book which features Ghostcat's little masterpieces, the evocative photography of Dave Richards, and text by Dr Reuben Woods drawing on history, interviews, and crowd sourced stories. 

Experience the Ghosts On Every Corner exhibition at Pūmanawa Gallery Te Matatiki Toi Ora Saturday 29 March to Wednesday 30 April 10am to 4pm. 

More about Ghostcat and Ghosts On Every Corner

Ghostcat (Mike Beer) is an artist based in Ōtautahi Christchurch whose intricate scratch-built creations have captured the imagination of audiences! Exhibiting across Aotearoa and with work featured in various collections, museums and galleries, Ghostcat's work is filled with a sense of wonder, humour and exquisite detail.

Borrow the book from the library:

Ghosts on Every Corner

Follow:

Read:


Smith's Bookshop - 133 Manchester Street, Central city

View photos of Smith's Bookshop in our collection:

Smith's Second-hand Bookshop, Manchester Street. Family owners of Smith's Second-hand Bookshop at 133 Manchester Street. Mrs Rangi Oberg (centre) with son-in-law Ross Humphries, daughter Stephanie and grand-daughter Holly. Taken inside the bookshop with stock shelved in the background. © Christchurch Star. CCL-StarP-00288A
Smith's Second-hand Bookshop, Manchester Street. Family owners of Smith's Second-hand Bookshop at 133 Manchester Street. Mrs Rangi Oberg (centre) with son-in-law Ross Humphries, daughter Stephanie and grand-daughter Holly. Taken inside the bookshop with stock shelved in the background. © Christchurch Star. CCL-StarP-00288A
Manchester Street earthquake damage. Photo by Tim Baird. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-2739.
Manchester Street earthquake damage. Photo by Tim Baird. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-2739.

Dig a Tattoo - 354 Lincoln Road, Addington

View photos of Dig a Tattoo in our collection:

Looking south down Lincoln Road. 1996-1997. In copyright. CCL-DW-68941
Looking south down Lincoln Road. 1996-1997. In copyright. CCL-DW-68941

Wizards - Gloucester Street, Central city

View photos of Wizards in our collection: Canterbury Stories

Wizards. 8 December 1983. In copyright. CCL-DW-1924
Wizards. 8 December 1983. In copyright. CCL-DW-1924

The Dog house and Cat's pyjamas - 40b Cathedral Square, Central city

View photos of The Dog house and Cat's pyjamas in our collection: Canterbury Stories

The Dog House, fast food restaurant, Cathedral Square. 11 March 1989. © Christchurch Star. CCL-StarP-00205A
The Dog House, fast food restaurant, Cathedral Square. 11 March 1989. © Christchurch Star. CCL-StarP-00205A

Atami Bath House - 217 Tuam Street, Central city

Read the story of the Atami Bath House building in Canterbury Stories.
View photos of The Atami Bath House in our collection: Canterbury Stories

Atami Bath House and Affordable Elegance. 13 September 2008. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-19277
Atami Bath House and Affordable Elegance. 13 September 2008. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-19277


Canterbury Sale Yards - Deans Avenue, Addington

View photos of the Canterbury Sale Yards in our collection:

Canterbury Sale Yards. 26 December 2011. In copyright. CCL-Kete-32956
Canterbury Sale Yards. 26 December 2011. In copyright. CCL-Kete-32956


Java Cafe - 219 High Street, Central city

Read the story of Strange's building in Canterbury Stories.
View photos of Java Cafe in our collection: Canterbury Stories

Damage to Strange's Building and High Street. 2 March 2011. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-30531
Damage to Strange's Building and High Street. 2 March 2011. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-30531
Java. Ghosts on every corner by Ghostcat. On display in ChristChurch Cathedral, Friday 21 March 2025.
Java. Ghosts on every corner by Ghostcat. On display in ChristChurch Cathedral, Friday 21 March 2025.

Repertory Theatre - 146 Kilmore Street, Central city

View photos of the Repertory Theatre in our collection:

Repertory theatre. 1979. Entry by Alan Tunnicliffe in the 2020 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-PH20-207
Repertory theatre. 1979. Entry by Alan Tunnicliffe in the 2020 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-PH20-207

Police kiosk - 60 Cathedral Square, Central city

View photos of the Police Kiosk in our collection:

Harbourlight Theatre - 24 London Street, Lyttelton

Read the story of the Harbourlight Theatre building in Canterbury Stories.
View photos of The Harbourlight Theatre in our collection: Canterbury Stories

Harbourlight Theatre in Lyttelton. 5 May 2010. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-DW-23461
Harbourlight Theatre in Lyttelton. 5 May 2010. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-DW-23461

Echo Records - 235 and 237 High Street, Central city

Read the story of 235 High Street and 237 High Street in Canterbury Stories.
View photos of Echo Records in our collection:

High Street buildings. 1993. Entry by Andrea McHarg in the 2013 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 NZ. CCL-PH13-390
High Street buildings. 1993. Entry by Andrea McHarg in the 2013 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 NZ. CCL-PH13-390

Cosmic Corner - 237 High Street, Central city

Read the story of the Cosmic Corner building in Canterbury Stories.
View photos of Cosmic Corner in our collection:

235 to 239 High Street. 8 August 2009. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-7661
235 to 239 High Street. 8 August 2009. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-7661

Victoria Square - 764 Colombo Street, Central city

Read the story of Victoria Square in Canterbury Stories.
View photos of The Harbourlight Theatre in our collection:

Victoria Square from the Town Hall. 2007. Entry by Kevn Wills in the 2018 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-PH18-KeWi-05
Victoria Square from the Town Hall. 2007. Entry by Kevn Wills in the 2018 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-PH18-KeWi-05

If you have photos of places present and past, share and have then added to our collection. 

Visit Canterbury Stories Share your Photos

Add a comment

More by Donna R

Saturday 22 February 2025 - Earthquake Commemorations

The Dark and the Light: David Lynch

2024 in books, and Tracking your reading in 2025 📚

Discover New Posts

Open Christchurch 2025: Friday 2 to Sunday 4 May

Is the future in our genes?

Leave the Girls Behind? Not on Jacqui Bublitz's watch...

Add a comment to: Ghosts On Every Corner: Ghostcat stirs up memories with builds of 13 iconic Christchurch places

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi