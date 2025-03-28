Ghosts On Every Corner: Ghostcat stirs up memories with builds of 13 iconic Christchurch places

Ōtautahi Christchurch has lost many special buildings because of the earthquakes. But — like every city — buildings disappeared before then, businesses came and went, bricks and mortar were revamped ... It's what time does. But places live on in our memory. The artist Ghostcat is highly attuned to this nostalgia. His "Ghosts On Ever Corner" project has evolved over five years, and has now emerged as a collection of 13 iconic Christchurch places including Smith's Bookshop, Java Cafe, and Wizards Arcade.

At a special event in ChristChurch Cathedral on Friday 21 March, keen tour groups heard from the team that worked on Ghosts On Every Corner, and the book which features Ghostcat's little masterpieces, the evocative photography of Dave Richards, and text by Dr Reuben Woods drawing on history, interviews, and crowd sourced stories.

Experience the Ghosts On Every Corner exhibition at Pūmanawa Gallery Te Matatiki Toi Ora Saturday 29 March to Wednesday 30 April 10am to 4pm.

More about Ghostcat and Ghosts On Every Corner

Ghostcat (Mike Beer) is an artist based in Ōtautahi Christchurch whose intricate scratch-built creations have captured the imagination of audiences! Exhibiting across Aotearoa and with work featured in various collections, museums and galleries, Ghostcat's work is filled with a sense of wonder, humour and exquisite detail.

Borrow the book from the library:

Ghosts on Every Corner



Follow:

Ghostcat on Instagram @ghostcat_mb

Ghostcat on Threads @ghostcat_mb

Read:





Smith's Bookshop - 133 Manchester Street, Central city

View photos of Smith's Bookshop in our collection:

Dig a Tattoo - 354 Lincoln Road, Addington

View photos of Dig a Tattoo in our collection:

Wizards - Gloucester Street, Central city

View photos of Wizards in our collection: Canterbury Stories

The Dog house and Cat's pyjamas - 40b Cathedral Square, Central city

View photos of The Dog house and Cat's pyjamas in our collection: Canterbury Stories

Atami Bath House - 217 Tuam Street, Central city

Read the story of the Atami Bath House building in Canterbury Stories.

View photos of The Atami Bath House in our collection: Canterbury Stories



Canterbury Sale Yards - Deans Avenue, Addington

View photos of the Canterbury Sale Yards in our collection:



Java Cafe - 219 High Street, Central city

Read the story of Strange's building in Canterbury Stories.

View photos of Java Cafe in our collection: Canterbury Stories

Repertory Theatre - 146 Kilmore Street, Central city

View photos of the Repertory Theatre in our collection:

Police kiosk - 60 Cathedral Square, Central city

View photos of the Police Kiosk in our collection:

Harbourlight Theatre - 24 London Street, Lyttelton

Read the story of the Harbourlight Theatre building in Canterbury Stories.

View photos of The Harbourlight Theatre in our collection: Canterbury Stories

Echo Records - 235 and 237 High Street, Central city

Read the story of 235 High Street and 237 High Street in Canterbury Stories.

View photos of Echo Records in our collection:

Cosmic Corner - 237 High Street, Central city

Read the story of the Cosmic Corner building in Canterbury Stories.

View photos of Cosmic Corner in our collection:

Victoria Square - 764 Colombo Street, Central city

Read the story of Victoria Square in Canterbury Stories.

View photos of The Harbourlight Theatre in our collection:

If you have photos of places present and past, share and have then added to our collection.