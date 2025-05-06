Happy 40th birthday to Alice in Videoland

Alice in Videoland turns 40 this month! Paul Stewart opened Alice in Videoland at 84a Hereford Street in May 1985.

The 1980s and 1990s were the heyday of video stores (see the 1987 advert at right to see some of the Christchurch businesses). Alices wanted to take it further and "whet the appetites of discriminating film-lovers who were being left hungry by the limited selection at their local video chain".

Forty years later and video and DVD stores have (mostly) gone, but we still have Alices (and more recently the fabulous Dead Video in Lyttelton which markets itself as "Your friendly, local video store. VHS, DVDs, CDs ...")

Alices moved from its original home on Hereford Street to the old Post Office building on 209 Tuam Street. C1 Espresso is now where Alices was, with Alices is alongside it - now it's a DVD library with two cinemas.

Lots of us have Alices memories. When I moved to Christchurch, it was a regular haunt - definitely the place to go if you liked arthouse movies and cult telly. When I first met my husband, we would borrow lots of dystopian movies and tv series (The Survivors, Day of the Triffids, The Tripods, Threads). There have been many movie-related convos through the years over the counter at Alices.

Alice in Videoland has always moved with the times. As DVDs took over from VHS tapes, they became a DVD library. After the earthquake in 2011, Alices persisted and pivoted, introducing initiatives like home delivery and a depot pickup service.

They also sold off bits of kit (we bought one of the monitor tables where you'd search their catalogue, and some jaffas from their always well-stocked lolly counter!)

Alices is celebrating their 40th birthday by showing some special movies and selling some anniversary t-shirts. Happy birthday Alices, you are still a wonderland!

There's a lovely message on their Facebook page:

Alice is the little video shop that could! For 40 years Paul, Nick, John, Jeremy, Julian, Keryn, Pete and all the wonderful staff who have worked over the years, have poured their love, heart and soul to make Alice what she is today.

And of course, we would not be here without the loyal customers from the very early 84a Hereford Street days through to the adventurous new, who continue to support us... we thank you for this incredible journey💖

Viva la film and here's to another 40!

Alices

Alice in the news

Video store history (Christchurch and New Zealand)

For movie and TV fans