Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Philippa Blair, 1945-2025
New Zealand painter
-
Rudolf Boelee, 1940-2025
Dutch New Zealand painter
-
Marianne Faithfull, 1946-2025
English rock singer and actress. Read interviews and reviews about Marianne Faithfull in Rock's Backpages
-
Helen Hogan, 1923-2025
Former Christchurch Teachers’ College lecturer, author and editor
-
Garth Hudson, 1937-2025
Virtuoso keyboardist of The Band. Read interviews and reviews about Garth Hudson in Rock's Backpages
-
David Lynch, 1946-2025
American filmmaker, visual artist, musician and actor
-
Peter Penlington, 1932-2025
Former New Zealand Judge
-
Charles Person, 1942-2025
Youngest of the 13 original Freedom Riders
-
Iritana Tawhiwhirangi, 1929-2025
Māori language advocate
-
Tariana Turia, 1944-2025
Māori rights activist and politician
Add a comment to: Recent necrology, January 2025