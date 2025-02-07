Recent necrology, January 2025

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Helen Hogan, 1923-2025
    Former Christchurch Teachers’ College lecturer, author and editor

100 New Zealand paintings Things to come Why Marianne Faithfull matters Memories, dreams and reflections Bravo, Neu Zeeland

  • David Lynch, 1946-2025
    American filmmaker, visual artist, musician and actor
  • Charles Person, 1942-2025
    Youngest of the 13 original Freedom Riders

Mulholland Drive Weirdsville USA: the obsessive universe of David Lynch Buses are a comin' My language, my inspiration Crossing the floor

