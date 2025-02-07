Recent necrology, January 2025

Some well-known people who have died recently

Philippa Blair, 1945-2025

New Zealand painter

Rudolf Boelee, 1940-2025

Dutch New Zealand painter

Marianne Faithfull, 1946-2025

English rock singer and actress. Read interviews and reviews about Marianne Faithfull in Rock's Backpages

Helen Hogan, 1923-2025

Former Christchurch Teachers’ College lecturer, author and editor

Garth Hudson, 1937-2025

Virtuoso keyboardist of The Band. Read interviews and reviews about Garth Hudson in Rock's Backpages

David Lynch, 1946-2025

American filmmaker, visual artist, musician and actor

Peter Penlington, 1932-2025

Former New Zealand Judge

Charles Person, 1942-2025

Youngest of the 13 original Freedom Riders

Iritana Tawhiwhirangi, 1929-2025

Māori language advocate